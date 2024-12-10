Browns place CB Greg Newsome II on injured reserve; WR Kadarius Toney waived after fumbled punt

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Greg Newsome II on injured reserve Tuesday and waived wide receiver Kadarius…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Greg Newsome II on injured reserve Tuesday and waived wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who made two critical mistakes in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Newsome will miss the remainder of this season after injuring his hamstring in the 27-14 loss. Following the game, Newsome said he felt a “pop” and worried the injury might be serious.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Newsome had surgery on the same hamstring at the start of training camp this summer. Newsome finished with one interception and 27 tackles in 13 games, three starts.

Newsome, who will be entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2025, didn’t get to match up in his final game against Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. The pair scuffled — and trash talked — following the final play in Cleveland’s win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 21. Pickens sat out with a hamstring issue.

Toney was called for a taunting penalty in the second half and fumbled a late punt that ended any chance the Browns (3-10) had of rallying. Toney was signed in September and played in three games for Cleveland.

The 25-year-old Toney previously played for the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. He had a record-setting 65-yard punt return in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over Philadelphia to cap the 2022 season.

The Browns, who host the Chiefs on Sunday, also signed wide receiver Kaden Davis and Jaelen Gill, kicker Riley Patterson and tackle Julian Pearl to the practice squad. They released defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour from the practice squad.

