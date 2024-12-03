Browns get 497-yard performance from QB Jameis Winston and lose anyway in season long gone sour

CLEVELAND (AP) — Only the Cleveland Browns. Only a team beset by perpetual problems at quarterback for the better part…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Only the Cleveland Browns.

Only a team beset by perpetual problems at quarterback for the better part of two decades can get a record-setting 497-yard, four-touchdown, jaw-dropping, where-did-that-come-from performance on Monday night from Jameis Winston — and still lose.

History wrapped in misery. Only the Browns.

Winston spoiled a high-level performance in Denver’s thin air by throwing a pair of pick-sixes — the second with 1:48 remaining — as the Broncos rode big plays to a 41-32 win over the Browns (3-9), who have to wonder what their disappointing season might look like if Deshaun Watson had been benched before getting hurt.

The loss ended any illusions the Browns had of making a late playoff push like they did a year ago. It also clinched the team’s 22nd losing season since its expansion rebirth in 1999.

In his fifth start this season, Winston provided further evidence that the Browns made a major mistake by not switching QBs long before Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon on Oct. 20 against Cincinnati.

Cleveland’s offense has come alive behind Winston, who has thrown for over 300 yards three times, something Watson didn’t do in 19 starts over his three suspension-shortened, injury-riddled seasons with the Browns.

While there were some positives, Winston’s turnovers were too costly.

“You’re not going to play perfect at the quarterback position. He knows that,” coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday on a Zoom call. “I know that ultimately he wants to do anything in his power to help this team win and that’s going to be taking care of the ball. But he also had moments there where he was moving that offense and did a nice job.”

Winston may not be the long-term answer for the Browns, but he’s showing he can at least give them a viable option for 2025 while the club sorts through the tangled Watson situation, which continues to have a stranglehold on the franchise.

In all likelihood, and assuming he’s fully recovered, Watson will be back next season in some capacity with the Browns, who are still on the hook to pay him $92 million — of his fully guaranteed $230 million contract — over the next two seasons.

Releasing Watson would have damaging salary-cap implications, and while that would be a bitter financial pill for owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam to swallow, it could the Browns’ safest and easiest exit strategy.

And if they needed any proof that such a strategy can work, the Browns only had to look across the field at the Broncos, who got out from under QB Russell Wilson’s monster contract by cutting him, taking the financial hit and drafting Bo Nix.

After some common early growing pains, Nix has settled in and the rookie has the Broncos in the mix for a postseason berth.

It wasn’t long ago that the Browns thought their quarterback concerns were behind them.

Instead, they lie ahead.

What’s working

Stefanski’s decision to hand over the play-calling duties to first-year coordinator Ken Dorsey has been a positive.

While the move hasn’t led directly to many wins, the Browns have moved the ball much more effectively and scored at least 20 points in three of five games since the switch after not scoring 20 in their first eight.

What needs help

An issue all season, Cleveland’s defense was again gashed for long plays and TDs, including a 93-yard scoring pass in the third quarter.

The Browns have allowed 48 plays of 20-plus yards and 12 of at least 40 yards.

Stock up

WR Jerry Jeudy. His return to Denver was a personal and professional triumph — except on the scoreboard.

Vowing revenge on the Broncos, who traded him to the Browns in March, Jeudy had the best game of his career, catching nine passes for 235 yards and a TD. Since Winston took over as Cleveland’s starter, Jeudy leads the league with 614 yards receiving.

Jeudy just might be the No. 1 receiver the Browns have needed following Amari Cooper’s trade.

Jordan Hicks gets an honorable mention after recording 12 tackles.

Stock down

K Dustin Hopkins. He missed a 47-yard field goal to end Cleveland’s first drive, setting the tone for a night of missed opportunities.

After making 33 of 36 field goal tries in his first season with the Browns, Hopkins is just 16 of 23, with his inaccuracy raising questions why the team signed him to a three-year, $15.9 million contract in July.

Injuries

Stefanski had no updates from the game. … LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remains sidelined with a neck injury suffered on Nov. 2. Stefanski ruled him out again for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Key number

552 — Yards of total offense for the Browns, just 10 shy of the single-game franchise record set in 1989.

Up next

A short turnaround before visiting the Steelers (9-3), who will be looking to avenge their 24-19 loss in Cleveland on Nov. 21.

