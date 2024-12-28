Broncos miss another chance to secure playoff berth, forcing a must-win scenario against Chiefs

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Denver Broncos needed one win in their final three games to reach the playoffs for the…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Denver Broncos needed one win in their final three games to reach the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2015. They are running out of chances.

The Broncos (9-7) fell short in an attempt to secure a postseason berth Saturday, falling 30-24 in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After two straight losses, Denver needs a win in its final regular-season game, next week at home against the two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s been like this for two weeks,” Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said. “Just need to put everything in it to go win the game.”

The Broncos (still control their own destiny. Win next week and they’re in with no outside help needed.

“Just get back in Monday, start the week over again and beat Kansas City,” Broncos defensive end Zach Allen said. “Obviously, we could have got it done two games ago. We should have got it done tonight. We’ll be fine.”

The Broncos will face a Chiefs team that already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC and will likely rest their starters, especially with Patrick Mahomes nursing a high ankle sprain.

Denver lost 16-14 to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 10. The Broncos were 5-5 after that loss.

“Need to turn the page and get ready for a really good team coming in the last game of the season,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said. “This is what we do it for, meaningful games. There’s nothing worse than playing games the last part of the season where there’s nothing at stake.”

The Broncos could have taken the importance out of next week’s game with a win over the Bengals.

Nix tossed three game-tying touchdown passes in the second half, two to Marvin Mims Jr. who made a leaping grab between two defenders for a 24-yard TD to tie the score at 24 with eight seconds left.

The Broncos considered going for two points on the conversion, but Payton opted to kick the extra point and send the game into OT.

Nix held up two fingers after Mims’ score.

“I definitely want the ball with a chance to win the game, but we had a chance to do that in overtime,” Nix said.

Denver could have nailed down a playoff berth with a tie, but punted twice in overtime, once after the Bengals missed a chance to win the game when Cade York’s 33-yard field goal attempt hit the upright.

Joe Burrow tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Tee Higgins to win the game with 1:10 left to keep the Bengals’ playoff hopes alive.

“We’ve got to turn ourselves into winners,” Broncos right tackle Michael McGlinchey said. “We’ve got to make sure when we control the outcome of certain things, we need to finish. Cincinnati’s a great football team. They played like their life was on the line today.”

