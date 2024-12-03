Broncos head into bye on three-game winning streak and chasing first playoff spot since 2015 season

DENVER (AP) — On a night when rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw one touchdown pass, his defense caught two. In…

DENVER (AP) — On a night when rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw one touchdown pass, his defense caught two.

In a game where Nix completed 18 passes for 294 yards, his defense picked off three Jameis Winston passes for 171 yards.

That defense is Nix’s best friend. Even in a game where it was getting shredded by Winston, Denver’s D delivered a pair of pick-6s in a wild 41-32 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

That side of the ball got gouged — allowing a Browns-record 497 yards passing from Winston and a career-best 235-yard receiving performance by former Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy — but made game-changing plays when it mattered most.

“It’s pretty nice for the offense when they bail us out like that,” Nix said. “It was a complete team win.”

Next up, rest.

The Broncos (8-5) enter their bye week two games clear of Indianapolis (6-7) for the final AFC playoff spot. They play the Colts coming out of the break.

With a 76% postseason probability, according to the NFL, Nix and the Broncos are setting up for some meaningful football down the stretch. The team hasn’t been to the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl after the 2015 season.

“We’re a confident bunch right now,” said Nix, whose team has won three in a row. “We’re playing aggressively. We’re playing together. We’re playing with a little bit of confidence and a chip on our shoulder.”

The Broncos have graduated to a place where they can overcome sticky situations, such as big games from Winston and Jeudy.

“When need be,” Nik Bonitto said, “we’re going to find a way to win and that’s what we did.”

Bonitto helped lead the way with a 71-yard pick-6 in the second quarter. Ja’Quan McMillian wrapped up the game when he intercepted a pass, fell on his back, got up and sprinted 44 yards for a score with 1:48 left. If that wasn’t enough, Cody Barton picked off Winston in the end zone and was on his way for another score, returning it 56 yards before being tackled.

“Holy cow. Some games go in a direction you think they are going to go. Obviously that one went in a much different direction,” coach Sean Payton said. “We did enough and made enough plays in the end to win.”

This is a Denver defense that leads the league in sacks and now has three interception returns for TDs.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team and just where we’re going,” linebacker Jonathon Cooper said. “It’s really important that we get our rest this bye week and come back and look at the film and keep it rolling.”

What’s working

The tandem of Nix and Marvin Mims Jr. They connected on a 93-yard touchdown pass, which is tied for the fourth longest in team history. It’s the longest since Jay Cutler found receiver Eddie Royal for a 93-yard score at Cleveland on Nov. 6, 2008. To celebrate, Mims jumped into the stands. “Nobody else was close to me, so I was like: ‘You know what? I’ll jump in the stands,’” he said. “I got grabbed a lot up there. It was cool.” The Broncos had a pair of 100-yard receivers in Mims (105 yards) and Courtland Sutton (102).

What needs help

The defense could use some shoring up after allowing 552 yards of total offense. The Browns were 2 of 2 on fourth down conversions and had 28 first downs. “Through all the bad things, we just stuck together,” McMillian said. “We didn’t split up. We stayed together and kept fighting to the end.”

Stock up

Wil Lutz. The kicker hit both field goals and all five extra points to eclipse 1,000 career points in his 127th game. He’s the fifth-fastest player to reach the milestone mark.

Stock down

Levi Wallace. The Browns picked on the cornerback as he tried to cover Jeudy. Denver did stick star cornerback Pat Surtain II on Jeudy at times in an effort to contain him. “He definitely had himself a game,” Surtain said of Jeudy, his teammate with the Broncos and in college at Alabama.

Injuries

Cornerback Riley Moss (knee) was sorely missed as the Broncos struggled to contain Jeudy, Elijah Moore (eight catches, 111 yards) and tight end David Njoku (nine catches, 52 yards and two scores).

On Tuesday, the Broncos waived receiver Josh Reynolds, who’s been on injured reserve after breaking his finger against Las Vegas in Week 5. Reynolds missed the New Orleans game on Oct. 17 and stayed behind in Denver. He and his companions were the victims of a drive-by shooting later that night after leaving a strip club. Of the bullets fired at the vehicle, one struck Reynolds in the left arm and another grazed the back of his head.

Reynolds had 12 catches for 183 yards and one TD with Denver this season.

Key number

5 — For the fifth time in team history, the Broncos returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a game. The previous time Denver had a pair of pick-6s in the same game was Oct. 18, 2018, at Arizona by Todd Davis and Chris Harris Jr.

What’s next

A week off and then a critical home game against Indianapolis on Dec. 15.

