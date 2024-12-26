Broncos can end postseason drought by beating the Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Denver Broncos could have clinched a playoff spot last week, but let the opportunity slip away…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Denver Broncos could have clinched a playoff spot last week, but let the opportunity slip away when they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos (9-6) will have another chance to lock up their first postseason appearance since 2015 when they go on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Again, if the Broncos win, they’re in.

“We know we’re playing a good football team, a team that’s been in the playoffs and kind of been where we’ve aspired to go,” Denver coach Sean Payton said. “All the details (matter). We’re going to have to play — not a perfect game — but we’re going to have to play one of our best games. I think our players understand that.”

Is there extra pressure to win this one after blowing a lead against the Chargers?

“There’s definitely pressure, but I think that’s something guys at this level will thrive on as well, the pressure and competition,” Broncos tight end Adam Trautman said. “There’s a lot of pressure. We have to get in, first. And we know that. So yeah, there’s definitely pressure. But we welcome it.”

The Bengals (7-8) have a chance to make the playoffs, too, although they’ll need a lot more help from other teams.

Cincinnati will have to start by beating the Broncos on Saturday and then finish with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos will be a test for the Bengals, whose seven wins this season have come against teams that currently have sub-.500 records.

Every game is one-and-done for Cincinnati now.

“It feels good to play in big games,” quarterback Joe Burrow said.

On a roll

Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase are in the midst of one of their best seasons. Burrow set an NFL record last week with seven consecutive games throwing for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns. That broke the 2007 mark set by former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during their 16-0 regular season.

The fifth-year quarterback is among the NFL leaders in most passing categories. Meanwhile, Chase has a chance to win the receiver’s triple crown — most catches, yards and touchdowns.

Chase said he has his priorities in order.

“I gotta worry about winning the game to be in the playoffs,” the fourth-year pro said. “Me running a triple crown is not putting money in my pocket. Me making playoffs, that’ll put some money in my pocket.”

Chase vs. Surtain

The game features one of the best matchups of the NFL season with Chase facing Broncos superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Surtain got the better of Chase the only other time they squared off in the NFL, back in 2021 when Surtain held Chase to a single catch for 3 yards. But the Bengals won 15-10, a springboard to their Super Bowl run.

“That was early in my career. Rookie year? Yeah, it was a good game,” Surtain said. “They came in with a high-striking offense and we knew that we had to eliminate the explosives, eliminate their top threat. Ja’Marr, he’s a great player, one of, if not the best, receivers in the league.”

Both Chase and Surtain are having career years.

Surtain has allowed just 234 receiving yards. That’s the fewest allowed by any cornerback through 16 weeks in a season since at least 2016. He’s tied his career high with four interceptions and has only been targeted an average of 3.4 times a game while giving up an average of two catches per game.

Chase Brown rising

Chase Brown is staking his claim to be the Bengals No. 1 running back of the future. The second-year back took over as the featured runner after Zack Moss, who was signed as a free agent to replace Joe Mixon, went on injured reserve on Nov. 5 with a neck injury. Brown has a combined 188 yards and a touchdown in the past two games. He’s averaging 4.4 yards per carry and is just 77 yards away from a 1,000-yard season.

Sack masters

Entering Week 17, Denver leads the NFL with 51 sacks this season, including seven players with three or more sacks, five of which have at least five sacks this season. They’re led by linebacker Nik Bonitto with 11 1/2 sacks and linebacker Jonathan Cooper with eight. Meanwhile, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson leads the NFL with 13 1/2 sacks.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.