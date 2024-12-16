Brian Thomas sets team rookie records and gives the Jaguars hope for a brighter future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brian Thomas Jr. had been looking at the records for weeks, maybe even months. He knew…

He knew the exact numbers he was chasing, and once Jacksonville was eliminated from playoff contention, the first-round draft pick from LSU really started to pay attention to them as he crept closer and closer.

He topped both Sunday, providing the Jaguars (3-11) a positive sign for the future amid another dismal season.

Thomas caught 10 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-25 loss to the New York Jets, breaking two franchise records that had stood for a decade or more. He passed Justin Blackmon for most receiving yards (865 in 2012) by a rookie and Allen Hurns for most receiving TDs (six in 2014) by a rookie.

“Just being the best I can be,” Thomas said. “You know the goal is to be as good as a team. It’s not really about personal accomplishments. You always want to be the best you can be as a team, and the personal accomplishments will come with it.”

Thomas scored on Jacksonville’s first possession to break Hurns’ mark and gave the ball to his mother in the stands. He added a second score early in the fourth quarter, a 19-yarder that put the Jags up 22-17. Jacksonville’s defense faltered from there, failing to cover Davante Adams on two game-changing plays.

Although Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were the stars of the game, Thomas’ performance was a notable footnote. He now has 64 catches for 956 yards and eight touchdowns. He also tied Blackmon’s franchise rookie record for receptions.

“He’s had a heck of a season for a rookie receiver, and not only here in Jacksonville, but in the NFL,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “I think there’s more as he continues to grow and learn. He can get better. But I’ll tell you this: He’s a good, humble kid that does work hard. And he has been a very, very big bright spot for our offense all season.”

He’s really been the lone bright spot and a clear building block for 2025, even if it includes a new general manager and/or a new head coach.

“As the season progressed, you can see that he can handle more information,” Pederson said. “He can handle more responsibility. And each week we keep finding ways to load him up and he answers. That’s what you want from your top receiver.”

What’s working

The script worked to perfection for a change. The Jaguars ended a streak of 18 consecutive games without a touchdown on their opening drive when Thomas hauled in a 3-yard catch from Mac Jones. It was the kind of the stout start that has mostly eluded Jacksonville for more a year.

What needs help

Jacksonville had no consistent pass rush against the Jets. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker combined for four tackles and didn’t get close enough to Rodgers to even say hello. Veteran defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter notched the defense’s only sack and performed a backflip afterward.

Stock up

Second-year pro Brenton Strange caught 11 passes for 73 yards — both career highs. It was a breakout performance for the 2023 second-round draft pick from Penn State. Strange stepped in for veteran Evan Engram (shoulder), who was placed on injured reserve last week, and showed he would be a viable option at the position if the Jaguars decided to move on from Engram in 2025.

Stock down

Running back Tank Bigsby fumbled for the third time this season and dropped the only pass thrown his way. Bigsby’s hands have been a concern since the team drafted him in the third round in 2023. He has fumbled five times in two seasons and has just six catches on 13 targets.

Injuries

LT Walker Little left the game briefly with a left ankle injury but was able to return.

Key number

4 — Jacksonville’s current spot in the 2025 NFL draft entering Monday. If it holds, the Jaguars would have a top-five pick for the ninth time in owner Shad Khan’s 14 seasons.

Next steps

The Jaguars play at Las Vegas on Sunday.

