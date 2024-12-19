Bills have turned the tables on former nemesis Patriots ahead of teams’ 1st meeting this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Nothing has changed in coach Sean McDermott’s approach even as his Buffalo Bills have turned…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Nothing has changed in coach Sean McDermott’s approach even as his Buffalo Bills have turned the tables and wrenched control of the AFC East from their longtime nemesis, the New England Patriots.

Once the so-called hunters during New England’s Bill Belichick- and Tom Brady-led reign from 2001 to 2019, the Bills (11-3) find themselves the hunted after having already clinched their fifth consecutive division title. They host the Patriots (3-11) on Sunday.

“I don’t think we look at it that way, quite honestly. I think we look at it as this is our standard, this is what we expect from ourselves daily,” McDermott said.

“Certainly respect everyone in the division, in this case, the Patriots. I’m sure they feel the same way,” he added. “They have a certain standard and goals for themselves, and every year it’s up for grabs. It really is.”

In theory, perhaps.

On paper, it’s been an altogether different story, especially this season when the Bills wrapped up the AFC East crown with five games remaining.

It’s similar to what the Patriots used to do during a 19-year span in which they won 17 division titles and six Super Bowls. They essentially owned the Bills during that stretch by winning 34 of 38 meetings, including the first six following McDermott’s arrival in Buffalo in 2017.

Much has changed since, with the Bills going 7-2 in the past nine meetings, including playoffs. The teams have yet to play this season; they meet again in two weeks at New England.

While the Bills have larger objectives on their immediate horizon, the Patriots enter the closing stretch with numerous question marks.

Asked whether his team has established an identity, first-year coach Jerod Mayo said: “We are what our record says we are at this point in time. We’ve just got to be better.”

Though there are numerous concerns in New England, much of the Patriots’ future depends on rookie quarterback Drake Maye’s development.

The No. 3 pick out of North Carolina is 2-7 as a starter. He’s thrown 12 touchdown passes, including seven over a six-game TD streak. The 22-year-old has also thrown nine interceptions, including seven over a six-game run.

Another good-news/bad-news statistic: The Patriots have managed to keep scores close but are 2-5 in one-score games, including two overtime losses.

“We’re getting a chance to play against a playoff-level team and really see what it’s like to, ‘Hey, these guys are there and where we want to be at,’” Maye said. “It kind of gives us a level of, ‘Hey, who can make plays for us in these moments?’ and it checks the gas tank for ourselves, where we’re at and what we’re building on.”

The challenge for the Bills, who maintain an outside shot at the AFC’s top seed, is not easing up following a four-game stretch in which they defeated Kansas City (13-1), Detroit (12-2) and San Francisco (6-8) while losing to the Rams (8-6).

“There’s still a lot to play for,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “Obviously, we don’t control our own destiny there. But our approach is the same, 1-0 each week.”

Hot seat?

Mayo appeared to let his frustrations boil over following last week’s 30-17 loss to Arizona by questioning the offensive play-calling, specifically the lack of runs for Maye in the red zone. He walked the comments back this week, stating his confidence in offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. But the episode led to increased speculation about Mayo’s job security.

Saying ownership remains supportive, Mayo added: “For me, my focus is on this game, the Bills (and) today. Things that happen at the end of the season, I can’t control those things.”

Efficient Allen

Allen has thrown just five interceptions after getting picked off a career-worst 18 times last year.

“I just think he’s very goal-oriented. He’s got some goals that he wants to achieve. Some of those are individual goals. Some of those are our team goals,” McDermott said. “And I think he’s done a phenomenal job of steering clear of all the noise and focusing in week to week on what he’s trying to accomplish.”

In his past three outings, the newly engaged Allen has been credited with 14 TDs (seven passing, six rushing and one receiving) without an interception.

Embracing the chill

Maye’s no stranger to playing in cold weather. He said he’s suited up in games in North Carolina in which the thermometer read in the teens. He’s looking forward to getting a chance to tackle temperatures in Buffalo that will be even lower.

“It’ll definitely be different,” Maye said. “Obviously, cold-weather games here up in Boston, but different for me. I’m excited to probably wear long sleeves for the first time and kind of embrace it.”

