Bengals still have a slight chance of making the playoffs, but must beat the struggling Browns

Cleveland (3-11) at Cincinnati (6-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Bengals by 7.

Against the spread: Browns 4-10, Bengals 8-6.

Series record: Bengals lead 54-48.

Last meeting: Bengals beat Browns 21-14 on Oct. 20 at Cleveland.

Last week: Chiefs beat Browns 21-7; Bengals beat Titans 37-27.

Browns offense: overall (23), rush (29), pass (15), scoring (30).

Browns defense: overall (18), rush (23), pass (11), scoring (26).

Bengals offense: overall (10), rush (30), pass (1), scoring (25).

Bengals defense: overall (29), rush (20), pass (27), scoring (31).

Turnover differential: Browns: minus-16, Bengals: plus-2.

Browns player to watch

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Browns benched Jameis Winston after too many turnovers — eight interceptions in his past three games — so they can get another look at Thompson-Robinson, who started three games as a rookie last season before suffering a concussion in Week 12. Thompson-Robinson will have a chance to prove to the Browns that he’s worth keeping as they sort through their never-ending quarterback crisis.

Bengals players to watch

QB Joe Burrow is having perhaps the best season of his career, even though the Bengals’ record may not reflect it. He passed for 271 yards and three TDs last week against the Titans and entering Week 16, he leads the NFL in completions (361), attempts (527), yards passing (3,977) and touchdowns (36). Burrow has thrown at least three TD passes in each of his past six games.

Key matchup

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase vs. Browns CB Denzel Ward. Two of the NFL’s best at their respective positions, Chase and Ward might not be matched up on every play, but when they are, it will be worth watching closely. Chase had five catches for 55 yards and a TD against the Browns earlier this season.

Key injuries

Browns: TE David Njoku (hamstring), CB Martin Emerson Jr. (concussion) and DT Shelby Harris (elbow) all missed practice time this week and are questionable. So is Winston (sore shoulder), who is expected to back up Thompson-Robinson. Bailey Zappe is Cleveland’s third QB. … WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) has missed the past three games and also is questionable. He practiced this week. … Browns RB Nick Chubb broke his foot last week and will miss the remainder of his comeback season from knee reconstruction.

Bengals: DE Sam Hubbard went out with a knee injury last week and will miss this game at a minimum. … G Alex Cappa was in concussion protocol and questionable for Sunday.

Series notes

The Browns are 9-4 in the past 12 “Battle of Ohio” meetings. … … Before Cincinnati’s win in October, Cleveland had won six straight at home and is 30-21 all time at home against the Bengals. … The Browns haven’t lost the season series to the Bengals since 2017. … Before Cleveland’s recent dominant run, Cincinnati won seven straight and 12 of 15.

Stats and stuff

The Browns had six turnovers — four picks and two fumbles — last week. … Thompson-Robinson finished last week’s game after Winston was benched following his third interception. A fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Thompson-Robinson has just one TD and seven interceptions in his limited action the past two seasons. … Browns WR Jerry Jeudy has been one of the league’s top playmakers over the past five weeks. Jeudy had a career-high 11 catches for 108 yards against the Chiefs. He also went over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. … Browns star DE Myles Garrett was held without a sack last week as the Chiefs did all they could to keep him away from QB Patrick Mahomes. Garrett has 99 1/2 sacks, 12 coming in 11 games against the Bengals. … Ward leads the league with 19 passes defensed. Ward has two TDs in 10 games against Cincinnati, returning a pass intended for Chase 99 yards for a score in 2021. … Browns K Dustin Hopkins returns to the starting lineup after being benched last week while in a prolonged slump. Hopkins has missed six of his past nine field-goal attempts. … The Bengals are clinging to slim playoff hopes and can’t afford another loss. … Cincinnati’s defense held Cleveland to just 77 yards rushing in the first meeting. … Chase has 102 catches, 1,413 yards and 15 TDs in his quest for the receiving triple crown. … The Bengals had three turnovers and 14 penalties costing them 113 yards in the win over Tennessee. … All of the Bengals’ six wins have come against teams with losing records. … Seven of Cincinnati’s eight losses have been by one score. … Bengals K Cade York is 3 for 3 on field goals since being promoted from the practice squad to replace the injured Evan McPherson. York was drafted by the Browns in 2022 … Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has 12 1/2 sacks.

Fantasy tip

Bengals RB Chase Brown had 97 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown against the Titans. He’s had only one game better than that this season. He has stepped nicely in the role of the team’s No. 1 back, and the Bengals have shown they trust him to get the tough yards. He’s averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

