Bengals keep confidence and playoff hopes high as they head for a showdown with Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI (AP) — Saturday’s wild overtime win over the Denver Broncos was the most important in what has been a mostly disappointing season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Not only did the Bengals (8-8) win their fourth straight for the first time this season and keep their slim playoff hopes alive, but they also finally made enough plays late to win a close game. Seven of their previous eight losses were by one score.

And Cincinnati also got a win over one of the league’s better teams. Its seven previous victories came against sub-.500 teams.

Joe Burrow, in the midst of the best season of his career, threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 1:07 left in overtime to win it 30-24. The final drive followed two critical stops by the Cincinnati defense.

“We’ve known we had a good football team all along,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “And those (close) games are disappointing that we came up short, but they didn’t change our process. They didn’t change what our guys believed in. We didn’t have to change everything we did. We still believed in what we were doing. And now we’ve won four in a row, and we have to make it five in a row.”

The playoffs are still a long shot. To get there, the Bengals will have to go into Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers next weekend in the regular-season finale and also count on other bubble teams losing.

What’s working

The Bengals are playing their best football of the season. Burrow, battered by the Denver pass rush, completed nearly 80% of his passes in piling up 412 yards and three touchdowns. It marked his eighth straight game with at least 250 yards and three touchdown passes, extending his NFL record. … Receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who had nine catches for 102 yards against the Broncos, could finish the season with the receiving triple crown — most catches, yards and touchdowns.

What needs help

The offensive line continues to struggle, even with the return of starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Burrow rarely had a clean pocket, was constantly on the run and was sacked seven times and hit 15 times.

Stock up

The Cincinnati defense, much maligned this season, forced two Denver punts in overtime. The second one led to the Bengals’ game-winning drive. Linebacker Germaine Pratt intercepted Bo Nix to end a Denver drive in the fourth quarter.

“For them to rise up and get those two stops and allow the offense a shot to go win it (is) big-time stuff,” Taylor said.

Higgins caught 11 passes for 131 yards and was the recipient of all three of Burrow’s touchdown passes.

“Everybody can see what kind of player he is,” Burrow said of Higgins, who is playing this season with the franchise tag. “He elevates us to a different level when he’s playing like that.”

Stock down

Kicker Cade York, who was signed in early December to fill in for the injured Evan McPherson, had a chance to win the game with 2:49 left in overtime, but his 33-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the left upright.

Injuries

RB Chase Brown sprained his ankle in an awkward slide as the Bengals tried to run out the clock in regulation. … OT Amarius Mims suffered an injury to his right hand.

Key number

499 — total yards by the Bengals against Denver.

Next steps

The Bengals finish the season at Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat them 44-38 on Dec. 1.

