Bengals defense flops again in 44-38 loss to Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — It was more of the same for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Another dismal defensive performance that has the team talking about offseason changes.

Cincinnati almost assuredly will miss the playoffs for the second straight year after it lost 44-38 to Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Burrow passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for the Bengals (4-8).

Again.

“We’re sitting here in December and (still) saying we didn’t do enough to win a game,” Bengals center Ted Karras said. “There’s a thin margin for error in the NFL. This team needs to learn to find a way to win.”

Cincinnati had a healthy Burrow and high hopes going into this season. But it dropped its first three games and four of its first five overall — weakened by injuries and costly miscues at big moments.

Burrow is having one of his best seasons. He has passed for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in each of the last three games.

But the defense has allowed 34 or more points six times, including four of the past five games. The Bengals are averaging an NFL-high 30.3 points per game against teams with a .500 or better record this season, and they are 0-7 in those games.

“Just need to find a way to get stops,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “That starts at tackling. I don’t question the effort. We just got to get guys on the ground. We have some good leadership on that side (of the ball). Still have a lot of trust in those guys.”

The defense got off to a good start on Sunday. Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted a Wilson pass in the first quarter and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown to put the Bengals in front.

“I felt like we set the tone for the game,” Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton said. “We started the game out hot, but it’s a four-quarter game. We didn’t finish.”

Wilson threw for a season-high 414 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh finished with 520 yards overall.

Cincinnati closed to 27-24 on Evan McPherson’s 38-yard field goal in the third quarter. But Pittsburgh responded with Pat Freiermuth’s 25-yard touchdown reception.

Pittsburgh punted for the first and only time with 12:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was the fourth time this season that the Bengals scored at least 33 points and lost.

“It’s hard to process,” Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said. “We can’t get a win right now.”

The Steelers won the turnover battle 3-1. With 11 minutes remaining, Nick Herbig stripped Burrow and Payton Wilson returned the fumble 21 yards for a touchdown that made it 41-24.

Burrow threw one interception and fumbled twice on Sunday.

“Need to take care of the ball better, that starts with me,” Burrow said. “I’ve been happy with my playmaking ability this year. Just trying to get better. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Despite the defensive struggles, it was still a one-possession game with 2:39 remaining, but the Steelers recovered an onside kick and converted on third down to run out the clock.

“This is a tough season,” Burrow said. “We will be remembered by how we handle this. We’ll learn a lot about who we have in the locker room, the guys we can count on going forward and the guys that we can’t. We have to change a lot from this year. We haven’t been good enough.”

