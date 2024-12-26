49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expresses confidence in struggling kicker Jake Moody

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers used a third-round pick to draft Jake Moody last year,…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers used a third-round pick to draft Jake Moody last year, the hope was it would settle their kicking position for years to come.

A shaky second half to Moody’s second season with San Francisco has put that into question headed to the offseason.

Moody missed his sixth field goal in the past seven games last week, leading to questions about whether the 49ers will need to replace him or at least bring in competition for next season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in Moody on Thursday, attributing some of the struggles to a high ankle sprain he suffered in his kicking leg earlier in the season.

“I still feel the same about him, that I believe he is going to be our guy,” Shanahan said. “Everyone has got to perform and do things like that and I think he has had a tough year. … I thought he was doing really well and then had a high ankle sprain to his kicking foot. Since he’s come back, he hasn’t been as consistent, obviously. But I think a lot of that probably has to do with that, just common-sense wise.”

Moody got off to a strong start this season, making all six field goals he attempted in the season opener and going 13 for 14 before injuring his ankle while attempting to make a tackle on a kickoff return in Week 5.

He missed three games and has struggled since he returned. He missed three field goals in first first game back at Tampa Bay, two more in the snow at Buffalo in Week 13 and then a 41-yarder last week against the Dolphins.

“That’s the great thing about kicking is, you can be as talented as whoever and you can struggle,” Moody said. “I feel like this year, I’ve struggled. It doesn’t really waver my confidence or anything. I feel like, throughout my entire life, I’ve gone through struggles, I’ve gone through high points. The biggest thing is to just stay consistent, not change anything.”

Moody had an up-and-down rookie season, making 21 of 25 field goals in the regular season and missing only one extra point. But he missed a potential game-winning kick in a loss at Cleveland and missed field goals in playoff wins against Green Bay and Detroit.

Moody then made three field goals in the Super Bowl with two coming from more than 50 yards, including a go-ahead 53-yard kick late in the fourth quarter against Kansas City. But Moody also had an extra point blocked in that game.

“I believe we’ve got the right guy and I think that eventually, I think he has shown that at times,” Shanahan said. “I thought he showed that at times his rookie year. I thought he showed that big time being 12 out of 13 to start this year. And I think he’ll show us all that in the future.”

NOTES: The Niners placed LT Trent Williams on IR after his ankle injury hasn’t healed as quickly as hoped. Shanahan didn’t think there were any long-term issues. … LB Dre Greenlaw (calf) will be shut down for the rest of the season after playing parts of two games in his return from a torn left Achilles tendon. … OL Spencer Burford (calf) didn’t practice but might be able to play this week. … San Francisco has signed two OL this week, adding Matt Hennessy and Charlie Heck. … RB Isaac Guerendo (hamstring, foot) was limited but appears on track to play this week.

