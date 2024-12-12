49ers activate Dre Greenlaw from the PUP list

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers activated linebacker Dre Greenlaw to play Thursday night against the Los…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers activated linebacker Dre Greenlaw to play Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams for his first action since tearing his left Achilles tendon in last season’s Super Bowl.

Greenlaw had been practicing the past few weeks and was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday. San Francisco placed offensive lineman Ben Bartch on injured reserve with an ankle injury to make room on the roster.

Greenlaw was one of the emotional leaders of San Francisco’s defense before the freak injury in the first half of the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City. Greenlaw bounced up and down on the sideline and then started to run onto the field with a few teammates when he collapsed holding his left leg. He was then helped off in a cart.

Greenlaw was drafted in the fifth round in 2019 and emerged as one of the key defenders for San Francisco in 2022. He started 30 games the past two seasons with 247 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed and three takeaways.

The Niners have missed his intensity and physical play this season, especially against the run.

The Rams and 49ers both promoted players from the practice squad for the game with Los Angeles adding defensive back Charles Woods and San Francisco promoting running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

