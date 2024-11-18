Without an effective run game, the Raiders have little choice but to air it out

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — As a coach with a defensive background, Antonio Pierce isn’t all that comfortable throwing 43 passes…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — As a coach with a defensive background, Antonio Pierce isn’t all that comfortable throwing 43 passes in a game.

But that’s what his Raiders did in Sunday’s 34-19 loss at Miami, which Pierce attributed Monday to needing to catch up while playing from behind.

He said it’s important that Las Vegas still try to establish a run game, which it tried to do in the first half in rushing 12 times for 49 yards. But the Raiders haven’t had a ground attack to speak of this season, and that’s the problem.

Pierce might not want to throw the ball 43 times, but that’s reality for the Raiders. Putting the ball in the air is their best — and maybe only — hope.

“Not to talk about other teams, but other teams with really elite quarterbacks and throwing the ball 40 times doesn’t equal a win,” Pierce said. “So you want to find that balance, and for us, that’s what we’re still searching for.”

The Raiders (2-8), who have lost six straight, are searching for a lot of things on offense. They entered Monday ranked 30th in yards per game (285.0), last in rushing (75.2) and 25th in scoring (18.7 points).

Gardner Minshew remains the starting quarterback, and he didn’t play poorly against the Dolphins. He completed 30 of his 43 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

With the Dolphins taking away the deep threat, Minshew worked the underneath routes, particularly to tight end Brock Bowers, who caught 13 passes for 126 yards and a TD.

Throwing to Bowers makes a lot of strategic sense, and new interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner is trying to make the best of a bad situation.

No downfield attack. No running game.

That makes for a one-dimensional offense.

It’s a tough formula for success, and the results bear that out. Maybe that will change at some point, but the season in its back half.

“We’re down, man,” Minshew said. “I’ve been on teams where you send it in, but we’re not doing that. We practice hard, dude. We come up, we show up and lift on Mondays. We haven’t been getting the results and we’ve been plays short, but I feel like we continue on our process, continue trying to get better. It’s going to break for us.”

What’s working

Bowers is having a historically good season. He is the second rookie tight end to twice have at least 10 catches, joining Jeremy Shockey in 2002. His 13 catches against the Dolphins were the most by a first-year tight end since at least 1960.

What needs help

Some good health on the defensive side. By the end of the defeat to Miami, the Raiders were down about half the defensive starters they took into the season — two linemen, three cornerbacks and a safety. Coaches like to talk about next man up, but there’s a depth chart for a reason.

“That was no different than two weeks ago against Cincinnati, where we lose several O-linemen and we’re down to our eighth O-lineman,” Pierce said. “It’s just one of those things where I keep telling our staff, ‘Just keep coaching, man. Keep coaching younger guys.’”

Stock up

Bowers. He is second in the NFL with 70 catches and his 706 yards receiving was ninth best going into Monday night.

Stock down

The Raiders’ defense couldn’t get off the field. Las Vegas forced zero turnovers and zero punts, only the second time in franchise history that has occurred. The other time was in 1991 by the Los Angeles Raiders against Kansas City.

Injuries

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) didn’t play against the Dolphins, and then the Raiders lost CBs Jack Jones (back) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder). They also lost RBs Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps). Pierce didn’t have any updates Monday.

Key number

10 — The Raiders are one of six teams in NFL history to trail by double digits in each of their first 10 games. The 1986 Colts were the most recent.

Next steps

Las Vegas hosts AFC West rival Denver (6-5). This is the Raiders’ only home game during a five-game, six-week stretch.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.