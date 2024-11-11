With Giants at 2-8, coach Brian Daboll wavers in his commitment to Daniel Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Riding a five-game losing streak and coming off a loss in Germany to the Carolina…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Riding a five-game losing streak and coming off a loss in Germany to the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll is thinking about benching quarterback Daniel Jones.

This is the first time Daboll has wavered about playing his $160 million quarterback this season, and it comes after Jones’ inconsistent performance in Sunday’s 20-17 overtime loss.

If a move was made, either Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito would start for the Giants, who have an NFC-worst 2-8 record.

Daboll didn’t say Monday he was making a change, but every time he has been asked about Jones this season, he has quickly said Jones was his guy.

“We’re evaluating our team at the bye week, that’s what we are doing,” Daboll said when asked why his response was different.

Lock has only seen action in a mop-up role and DeVito, who led the Giants to a brief winning streak last season, has been the third quarterback on Sundays.

Daboll, who is under pressure with a second straight losing season almost a certainty, said he and his coaches would look at schemes, situational play, technique and the players’ performance during their evaluation.

The No. 6 overall pick in 2019, Jones is in the second year of a four-year contract. His best season was in 2022, Daboll’s first year. They led the Giants to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Daboll sidestepped a question about whether benching Jones was throwing away money.

“Again, what we’ll do is we’ll go back, we’ll evaluate the tape and we’ll make the decision that we think is best for our team,” he said.

Jones finished 22 of 37 for 190 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in the red zone. Those picks played a big part in New York falling into the conference cellar.

Had the Giants managed a field goal on either of those drives, they might have won.

The interceptions weren’t the only cause for concern. Jones missed an open Malik Nabers for a first down on third-and-8 from the Carolina 38 on New York’s opening series. He also failed to see two open receivers on a flea-flicker near midfield in the second quarter with the Giants trailing 10-0.

The Giants have this week off and face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 24 at MetLife Stadium, where New York is winless in five games.

There are seven games left, and Daboll and his staff would likely see better results if they can get Jones and his teammates to improve. Switching to Lock or DeVito doesn’t seem like the answer.

What’s working

The running game has done well the last three games, except for a fumble by Tyrone Tracy in overtime. New York has gained 157, 164 and 167 yards rushing the past three weeks. If Jones can hit a few more passes and connect with open receivers, the offense will be more effective.

What needs help

The Giants need to show up on time. They have played 10 games and scored 22 points in the first quarter. They have trailed in seven of the 10, led once and were tied twice.

Stock up

Evan Neal. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft got his job back at right tackle for the first time since last season, when an ankle injury ended his season and required surgery. His rehabilitation was slow and he lost his job to Jermaine Eluemunor. New York moved Eluemunor to the left tackle and Neal started.

He played well. No penalties, no sacks allowed. It’s the type of game every tackle wants.

Stock down

Jones. The 27-year-old quarterback can’t continue to be inconsistent. As well as he played in rallying New York from a 10-point to force overtime, he hindered the offense at other times.

Injuries

None were reported after Sunday’s game.

Key number

3 — Turnovers by the Giants, the last a fumble by Tracy on the first play from scrimmage in overtime to set up the game-winning field goal.

Next steps

A healthier Giants team faces the Bucs on Nov. 24.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.