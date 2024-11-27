Vikings take 4-game win streak home to face Cardinals, who haven’t won in Minnesota since 1977

Arizona (6-5) at Minnesota (9-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox BetMGM NFL odds: Vikings by 3 1/2. Against the spread:…

Arizona (6-5) at Minnesota (9-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

BetMGM NFL odds: Vikings by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Cardinals 7-4; Vikings 7-4.

Series record: Vikings lead 18-12.

Last meeting: Vikings beat Cardinals 34-26 in Minneapolis on Oct. 30, 2022.

Last week: Cardinals lost to Seahawks 16-6; Vikings beat Bears 30-27 in OT.

Cardinals offense: overall (15), rush (6), pass (23), scoring (16).

Cardinals defense: overall (18), rush (17), pass (20), scoring (11).

Vikings offense: overall (10), rush (15), pass (10), scoring (9).

Vikings defense: overall (10), rush (1), pass (28), scoring (5).

Turnover differential: Cardinals even; Vikings plus-4.

Cardinals player to watch

TE Trey McBride had one of the best games of his career last week against Seattle, catching 12 passes for 133 yards. The third-year pro is the only TE in the NFL with two 100-yard receiving games this season.

Vikings player to watch

WR Jordan Addison. The 2023 first-round draft pick had eight catches for 162 yards, both career highs, and a touchdown against Chicago while taking full advantage of the defense’s extraordinary attention on Justin Jefferson.

Key matchup

Cardinals pass rush vs. Vikings offensive line. Arizona had five sacks against Seattle last week and has 14 sacks over the past three games. Minnesota QB Sam Darnold has taken 31 sacks, the sixth most in the league.

Key injuries

Cardinals S Jalen Thompson (ankle) is expected back at practice this week after missing the past two games. Rookie DL Darius Robinson (calf) has yet to make his season debut, but coach Jonathan Gannon said he’s hopeful that can come soon. … The Vikings placed LB Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve after he left in the first quarter in Chicago along with another starter, LT Cam Robinson (foot). Robinson, who was acquired to replace injured standout Christian Darrisaw, is uncertain to play against Arizona. … Vikings TE Josh Oliver (ankle) has an opportunity to return after being held out last week.

Series notes

The Cardinals have not won in Minnesota since 1977 when the franchise was located in St. Louis, a streak of 11 straight road losses in the series that includes a divisional round playoff game after the 1998 season. … The Vikings have beaten the Cardinals three times at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. … Gannon was a defensive assistant coach for the Vikings under coach Mike Zimmer from 2014-17.

Stats and stuff

The Cardinals had their four-game winning streak snapped last week at Seattle and are in a first-place tie in the NFC West with the Seahawks. … Cardinals QB Kyler Murray had a streak of 20 straight completions snapped against the Seahawks last week. … Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has six TD catches this season, the most among rookies. … Arizona’s defense has allowed just five TDs over the past five games, the best in the NFL over that span. … Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa has one sack in each of his past three games after going without one in his first 25 NFL games. … Arizona has just 51 penalties this season, the fewest in the league. Cincinnati is No. 2 with 52. … The Vikings have won four straight games and start a stretch with three consecutive home games. … The Vikings just completed their 11th stretch in team history of three road games in a row. This was the first time they won all three. … Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is 29-16 in his career, the best winning percentage in club history and the best among all Vikings coaches at the 45-game mark. … The Vikings at Chicago had an 100-yard rusher (Aaron Jones), two 100-yard receivers (Addison, T.J. Hockenson) and a 300-yard passer (Darnold) in a game for the first time in 24 years, when Robert Smith, Cris Carter, Randy Moss and Daunte Culpepper achieved the feat in two straight games against the Cardinals and the Panthers on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, 2000. … The Vikings have held their opponent scoreless in 18 out of 44 quarters this season, tied for the NFL lead with the Broncos and Steelers. … Vikings OLBs Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard are tied for sixth in the NFL with nine sacks each.

Fantasy tip

Cardinals RB James Conner has nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season (697 rushing, 247 receiving). He had a season-low 8 rushing yards last week on seven carries, though he had 41 yards on five catches, and will be facing the NFL’s leading run defense.

