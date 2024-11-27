Ulbrich says Rodgers will continue to start for the Jets as long as he’s healthy

Aaron Rodgers is feeling healthy and will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback as long as that remains the…

Aaron Rodgers is feeling healthy and will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback as long as that remains the case.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday the quarterback returned from the team’s bye-week break appearing physically refreshed and ready to go.

“Definitely, as long as he’s healthy, my plan is to play him,” Ulbrich said. “And I know talking to him, that’s the way he wants to do it, too.”

Rodgers, who turns 41 on Monday, has dealt with various injuries to his left leg, including a sore knee, sprained ankle and balky hamstring. And that’s after coming off a torn Achilles tendon in the same leg that limited him to just four snaps last season.

“He’s doing better today than he has for quite a while now,” Ulbrich said. “After my conversations with him the last five or six weeks, he has felt healthier today than he’s felt in that time span.”

That echoes what Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, when he said he “feels good.”

Rodgers said he’s still contemplating whether he wants to play football next season, but would prefer it be with the Jets if he does return.

“I came here to win here, so I’m not jumping off ship,” Rodgers said while denying a recent report that said he wanted to play in 2025, but not for the Jets. “I don’t even know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option.”

Rodgers, who is having a subpar season statistically, has been noticeably affected by his leg ailments — and that’s something that could be much improved starting Sunday against Seattle.

“I’m super excited about getting him going, whether it’s the keepers, the boots, a little bit more quarterback movement,” Ulbrich said. “Taking advantage of the stuff that he’s done at a Hall of Fame level his entire career. So, excited to see a healthier version of Aaron out there.”

There was some speculation that the Jets, who are 3-8 and close to falling mathematically out of the playoff hunt, could opt to sit Rodgers in favor of Tyrod Taylor with his playing future uncertain.

“He is a very prideful person,” Ulbrich said. “He wants to finish this thing off right. He wants to celebrate this team that we have and have a good taste in our mouths as we leave this season.”

