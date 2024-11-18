Ulbrich says Jets are taking a ‘deep dive’ into everything as they stumble into their bye

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have drifted into the point of the season where the playoffs have become…

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have drifted into the point of the season where the playoffs have become little more than a dream and wholesale changes appear a certainty.

A team with Super Bowl aspirations just four months ago is a struggling squad that heads into its bye-week break desperately searching for answers.

“Today, we’re going to attack this game and put this game to bed and learn and grow from it as best we can,” interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday, a day after the Jets dropped to 3-8 with a 28-27 loss to Indianapolis.

“And then tomorrow, we’re going to go into a deep dive into our self-scouting.”

That means looking at everything, from the coaching to the players on the field.

“Take a hard look at ourselves,” Ulbrich said, “so these guys leave before they go to the bye with a real clear idea of this is who we are right now, this is what we’re doing well and this is what we can improve, both individually and collectively.”

Ulbrich is 1-5 since replacing the fired Robert Saleh on Oct. 8. He has retained the defensive play-calling duties as the unit’s coordinator during this stretch, but the Jets have regressed on that side of the ball.

“I have noticed that,” cornerback D.J. Reed said after game. “The last couple of games, we haven’t played to our standard on defense. We’re giving up touchdowns, we’re giving up explosive plays. I can’t really account to what it is. Coach Ulbrich does have a lot on his plate, but he’s a grown man and he can handle it.

“I just think it comes down to executing and playing our role. … What we’re being told to do, we’re just not executing on the field.”

But could Ulbrich make some changes in duties, perhaps even moving himself off running the defense?

“Not as of today,” Ulbrich said. “But the next couple days, we’ll definitely assess everything.”

What’s working

Nothing. OK, that’s not totally true. Thomas Morstead has been a steady presence as the punter, as he has been since last season. And kicker Anders Carlson was solid in his Jets debut. But on a team loaded with talent on the offense and defense, the specialists probably shouldn’t be the highlights at this point in the season.

What needs help

Everything. But especially the Jets’ slow starts. They failed to get a first down until their sixth possession against the Colts.

“When you come out there and flat-line like that, there’s not much you can say about it,” right tackle Morgan Moses said Monday. “You don’t want to go out there and drop an egg like that. And that’s probably one of the biggest eggs you can drop, just being totally honest.”

It’s been a frustrating trend all season for the Jets.

“It’s for us on the offensive side and all 53 players that’s out there, coaches included, to figure out how to start this thing out a lot faster,” Moses said, “and stop waiting until our backs are against the wall to answer and be able to go out there and put other teams’ backs against the wall.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers hasn’t looked much like the quarterback the Jets were expecting when they traded for him last year.

He has never been a gunslinger, but he has been a master at creating explosive plays on offense. But in his last two games, he has only six passes of over 10 yards through the air.

“Sometimes it doesn’t happen because of the coverage,” Ulbrich said. “Sometimes it doesn’t happen because of the protection. A lot of things go into it, but you’re absolutely right, we need to get the ball going down the field more often.”

Stock up

Carlson. The fourth kicker for the Jets in as many games, Carlson was elevated from the practice squad and made both of his field goal tries — including a career-best 58-yarder — and his three extra point attempts. Carlson, who previously kicked for Green Bay and San Francisco, was pressed into duty after Kansas City signed Spencer Shrader off the Jets’ practice squad during the week.

The Jets signed Carlson to their active roster Monday, making sure he can’t be poached from the practice squad.

Stock down

S Tony Adams. He was benched against Indianapolis after being a starter last season and for eight games this year. Ulbrich declined to give a reason, but said it wasn’t disciplinary.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2022, Adams was a feel-good success story for the Jets. But he missed several tackles at Arizona and then played zero snaps on defense against the Colts, sitting in favor of Jalen Mills.

Injuries

LB C.J. Mosley revealed last Friday he has a herniated disk in his neck, but hopes to return after the break as long as he’s fully healthy. … LT Tyron Smith is also dealing with a neck ailment that’s still being evaluated.

Key number

1 — The loss Sunday marked the first time in franchise history the Jets have dropped a game in which they scored 25 or more points, had less than 15 yards in penalties and committed no turnovers, according to ESPN Research.

What’s next

A lot of self-reflecting for the Jets, who have a few days off for their bye before returning to prepare to host the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.