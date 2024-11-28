Tommy DeVito is out with sore arm, Drew Lock will start for Giants against Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tommy DeVito is inactive for the Giants’ visit to the Dallas Cowboys because of a sore…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tommy DeVito is inactive for the Giants’ visit to the Dallas Cowboys because of a sore throwing arm, leaving Drew Lock as the Thanksgiving Day starter for New York.

DeVito started last weekend in place of the benched and subsequently released Daniel Jones and was anticipating a return to the site of his first career start for the Giants last year.

Instead, DeVito came out of the 30-7 loss to Tampa Bay with a sore arm. He delayed the trip to Texas to continue treatment, but there wasn’t enough recovery time to face the Cowboys on Thursday.

Lock has been the backup throughout his first season with the Giants, but coach Brian Daboll went with the fan favorite DeVito, who had been the third QB, after deciding to bench Jones.

The 28-year-old Lock was a second-round draft pick by Denver in 2019. He started 21 of his 24 games over three seasons with the Broncos, going 8-13. He was 1-1 as the Seattle starter last season when Geno Smith was sidelined by a groin injury.

Lock’s start comes with left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor sidelined for the first time this season by a quad injury.

Perennial All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, cornerback Trevon Diggs and tight end Jake Ferguson of Dallas each will miss a second consecutive game. Martin has ankle and shoulder injuries, Diggs is dealing with groin and knee issues and Jake Ferguson has a concussion.

Left guard Tyler Smith is back after missing a game with an ankle injury. Receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) is active for the first time since Dallas’ 20-15 win over the Giants on Sept. 26.

