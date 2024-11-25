Titans showing signs of growing tougher under 1st-year coach Brian Callahan

First-year coach Brian Callahan called how the Titans (3-8) responded against Houston was crucial validation in the NFL where the only grading system is wins and losses.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan, right, celebrates the team's touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(AP/Eric Christian Smith) Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan, right, celebrates the team's touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(AP/Eric Christian Smith) The Tennessee Titans are showing signs of growing tougher.

This time, they shook off eight sacks and three turnovers to stave off a third straight losing season for at least another week. The Titans not only scored the game-winning touchdown on a one-play drive in the fourth quarter, they also came up with back-to-back sacks.

The second led to a safety, clinching a 32-27 win over the AFC South-leading Houston Texans.

First-year coach Brian Callahan called how the Titans (3-8) responded crucial validation in the NFL where the only grading system is wins and losses.

“We finally get a chance against a really good team on the road in the division to show what we’re made of,” Callahan said. “This is the team we think we’re capable of being. It’s the team that I’ve believed in all year long.”

Running back Tony Pollard says the Titans have learned some important lessons that only come from fighting through adversity. They’ve had lots of that, which can wear out teams this late in the season.

“Eventually, they’ll start turning over,” Pollard said.

What’s working

The offense. The Titans scored a season high in points and topped their game average with 20 points by halftime. Better yet was quarterback Will Levis both starting and finishing his first win of the season. Levis also completed his first 11 passes and connected with seven different receivers.

Levis finished with 278 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes. Pollard also ran for 119 yards as the Titans played keep-away, holding the ball for more than 34 minutes. They finished with four plays of 27 yards or longer with Levis responsible for the three longest.

What needs help

Special teams. Coordinator Colt Anderson has been under pressure, which didn’t ease after the Texans gave up an 80-yard return on the opening kickoff. The Titans then gave up a TD on the first play from scrimmage — only the fourth time that has happened in the NFL since 2000 and first since the Chargers in Week 7 in 2018.

It didn’t get better as rookie Jha’quan Jackson fumbled a punt recovered by Houston near midfield in the third quarter. The Titans allowed only a field goal. But special teams allowed the Texans to average 36.8 yards per kickoff return.

Punter Ryan Stonehouse had a net average of 45.2 yards as he made up for a 38-yarder that counts as a shank for him with a 62-yarder early in the fourth to help flip the field.

Stock up

Tight end Chig Okonkwo. The fourth-round draft pick in 2022 scored a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown that was the longest catch of his career. That one TD catch had more yards than Okonkwo had managed in any of his previous 44 games.

It was enough as the game-winning TD.

Stock down

Levis completed his first 11 passes. He’s completed 67.9% of his passes in his past three starts with five TD passes with only two interceptions with a 107.2 passer rating. Callahan likes those signs of improvement.

“We definitely got to get the sack numbers down. … We can’t give up eight sacks a game and feel like it’s going to be good enough,” Callahan said.

The second-year quarterback has to be more aware of pressure to avoid sacks. The Titans offensive line hasn’t helped much, but Levis took a beating, being sacked eight times by Houston. He’s now been sacked 20 times in three straight starts since returning from a sprained AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder.

He also had his third pick-6 this season.

Injuries

The Titans played Houston without starting safety Amari Hooker because of illness. Callahan said they will open the window for CB Chidobe Awuzie to practice in a possible return from injured reserve.

Key number

35 — The number of times Levis has been sacked in eight games this season or more than all but three NFL quarterbacks. One of those? Houston’s C.J. Stroud, who was sacked for a safety to clinch Tennessee’s road win.

Next steps

A road win over the AFC South leader and defending champion could provide the confidence boost the Titans needed. They wrap up a two-game road swing by visiting Washington (7-5), which has lost three straight.

The Titans play four of the final five inside the AFC South where their faint hope of reaching the postseason lies even as fans root for a high draft pick.

