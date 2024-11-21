Texans look to build on win over Cowboys when Titans visit Sunday

Tennessee (2-8) at Houston (7-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS BetMGM NFL Odds: Texans by 8 1/2. Against the spread:…

Tennessee (2-8) at Houston (7-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Texans by 8 1/2.

Against the spread: Tennessee 1-9; Houston 5-5-1.

Series record: Titans lead 23-21.

Last meeting: Texans beat Titans 26-3 on Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston.

Last week: Titans lost to Vikings 23-13; Texans beat Cowboys 34-10.

Titans offense: overall (25), rush (18), pass (29), scoring (28).

Titans defense: overall (2), rush (12), pass (1), scoring (26).

Texans offense: overall (14), rush (13), pass (14), scoring (14).

Texans defense: overall (4), rush (9), pass (6), scoring (11).

Turnover differential: Titans minus-11, Texans plus-8.

Titans player to watch

QB Will Levis. He doesn’t have a win yet in his two games back since missing three straight with a sprained AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder. But the second-year quarterback has completed 64.8% of his passes (35 of 54) for 470 yards with three TD passes and only one interception. He’s also been using his legs on designed runs as well as scrambling 12 times for 59 yards. He’s also been sacked 12 times since his return. Last week, Levis tied the franchise record for the longest TD pass first set in 1962 with a 98-yard catch-and-run to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. That also was the longest play in the NFL this season.

Texans player to watch

RB Joe Mixon had 153 yards of offense and a season-high three touchdowns Monday night. He ran for 109 yards and had 44 yards receiving. He has had at least 90 yards from scrimmage in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Mixon has had at least 100 yards rushing in six of his eight games this season and his nine rushing touchdowns in the past six games are a franchise record for a six-game span.

Key matchup

The Texans pass rush against a Tennessee offensive line that has allowed 33 sacks, 27 of those with Levis in the game. Right tackle has been a revolving door for the Titans with three different starters and five players who’ve rotated into that spot. Nicholas Petit-Frere got back into the starting lineup last week only to split the reps almost evenly with Isaiah Prince, who was flagged three times for illegal formation. The Texans have sacked Levis eight times in two games last season.

Key injuries

Titans: CB L’Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) will miss a fifth straight game. … RB Tyjae Spears is in the concussion protocol. … Houston DE Will Anderson is expected to return after missing two games with an ankle injury. … DE Denico Autry missed practice this week with a knee injury. … CB Kamari Lassiter should return after missing a game in the concussion protocol.

Series notes

The Texans have won three straight in this rivalry between the team they replaced in Houston after the old Oilers relocated to Tennessee in 1997. They became the Titans in 1999, and they’ve been divisional foes since realignment in 2002. … The Titans are 11-11 at NRG Stadium in Houston. … Before the Texans’ most recent win in this series, the previous four games all were decided by no more than a touchdown.

Stats and stuff

The Texans are among six AFC teams with at least seven wins or more and are chasing their second straight South title. … This starts a two-game road swing for the Titans against teams with a combined record of 14-8. … Westbrook-Ikhine leads the Titans with five TD catches all in the past six games. He had his third career 100-yard receiving performance last week with 117 yards. … The Titans allowed 82 yards rushing last week with an average of 2.5 yards per carry. … OLB Arden key has five sacks over the past five games. … Titans K Nick Folk has made an NFL record streak of 84 field goals on attempts of less than 40 yards. … Folk has 396 field goals and needs four more to tie for 14th-most all time. That also would make him the third active kicker with at least 400 field goals with Justin Tucker and Matt Prater. … Texans QB C.J. Stroud threw for 257 yards and had 26 yards rushing against Dallas. Stroud is 6-1 in his past seven starts at home with a 90 or better passer rating in six of those games. Stroud has thrown 14 TD passes and rushed for another score with a 114.5 passer rating in eight starts in the AFC South. … WR Nico Collins has had at least 50 yards receiving in each of his six games this season and his past 10 overall, including the playoffs. … DE Danielle Hunter had three TFLs and two sacks last week. He has 7 1/2 sacks this season and is only the seventh NFL player since 1982 with at least six sacks in each of his first nine seasons. … DE Denico Autry had a sack last week. Autry had 28 1/2 sacks over his past three seasons with the Titans. … CB Derek Stingley is tied for third in the NFL with 12 passes defended this season.

Fantasy tip

Collins had four receptions for 54 yards last week in his return after missing five games with a hamstring injury. He would have had a lot more, but a 77-yard touchdown reception on the game’s opening play was called back because of an ineligible man downfield. He leads the NFL by averaging 103.5 yards receiving a game.

