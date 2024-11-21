Stroud and AFC South-leading Texans return to division play with visit from struggling Titans

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud is undaunted by criticism he’s received after throwing more interceptions through 11 games this season…

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud is undaunted by criticism he’s received after throwing more interceptions through 11 games this season than he did in 15 starts last year in a fabulous rookie season for the Houston Texans.

And it won’t change the way he plays.

“Shooters have to shoot,” he said. “You live by the sword; you die by the sword. So, I am just going to continue to play — throw anticipation, throw no-looks. I am going to continue to be me. I am going to have fun. If it means I have to throw more picks to get us to win, it is what it is.”

Stroud has seven interceptions this season after throwing five last year. Now he’ll get another test as the AFC South-leading Texans (7-4) return to division play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans (2-8), who rank first in the NFL by allowing just 164.6 yards passing a game.

Stroud has just one touchdown pass with three interceptions in the past three games combined after throwing four with just one interception in the previous three games.

Tennessee coach Brian Callahan believes some of Stroud’s problems this year stem from missing key pieces on offense for several games. Running back Joe Mixon sat out three games with an ankle injury early this season and top receiver Nico Collins returned last week after missing five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Despite that, Callahan raved about Stroud and how he commands Houston’s offense.

“We have our work cut out for us … because whether he’s played to what he was last year statistically or not, I see the player and the talent and that’s all I really look at,” he said. “And he’s capable of throwing for 350 yards at any point that he walks out there. So, it’s going to be a tough challenge for us.”

The Texans will try for their second straight win after Monday’s victory over Dallas snapped a two-game skid and the struggling Titans will try to end a two-game losing streak. Tennessee has lost five of its past six.

Mixon’s work

Mixon continues to shine in his first season in Houston after a trade from Cincinnati. He had 153 yards of offense and a season-high three touchdowns in Monday night’s win and has had at least 100 yards rushing in six of his eight games this season.

Mixon is averaging 95.5 yards rushing a game, which ranks third in the NFL behind Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley and Baltimore’s Derrick Henry.

“He is very special with the ball in his hand,” Stroud said.

Levis showing signs of improvement

With the Titans currently slotted to pick No. 2 overall in the April draft even with seven games left, quarterback has been a popular pick for that selection. But Will Levis has shown some signs of improvement even if the 33rd pick overall in 2023 from Kentucky doesn’t have a win yet this season in a game he both started and finished. He missed three games with a sprained AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder.

Since his return, Levis has completed 64.8% of his passes (35 of 54) for 470 yards with three TD passes and only one interception. He’s also been using his legs on designed runs as well as scrambling 12 times for 59 yards. Those numbers would be even better if not for three illegal formation penalties wiping out 80 yards in passing. Levis turned in the NFL’s longest TD pass play this season with a 98-yard catch-and-run to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Anderson’s return

Defensive end Will Anderson, last year’s AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, is expected to return this week after missing two games with an ankle injury. If he can play, it will be a huge boost to a pass rush which ranks fifth in the NFL with 34 sacks.

Anderson is tied with Danielle Hunter for most sacks on the team with a career-high 7½ and his 11 TFLs lead the Texans and are tied for sixth most in the NFL.

Revolving door

The Titans’ biggest challenge has been finding a right tackle that can run block and pass protect. Levis has been sacked 12 times since his return and 27 times this season. The Titans have started three different players at right tackle and played two others. Nicholas Petit-Frere started last week’s game and almost perfectly split snaps with Isaiah Prince, someone signed to the practice squad in October. Prince was the lineman flagged for the illegal formation penalties that wiped out not only yards but a 51-yard TD pass to Calvin Ridley. Callahan said it’s easily Tennessee’s weakest link.

“I’ve not been a part of something that’s been so hard to settle down and find some continuity and find some consistency,” Callahan said of a line being coached by his father, longtime offensive line guru Bill Callahan. “We just haven’t been able to get there.”

AP Pro Football Writer Teresa Walker contributed to this report.

