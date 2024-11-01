Starting defensive tackle Zach Sieler among three Dolphins ruled out Sunday at Buffalo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will likely be without four starters when they travel to face the…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will likely be without four starters when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler (eye), tight end Julian Hill (shoulder) and cornerback Kader Kohou (neck) were ruled out Friday afternoon.

Tyreek Hill has been dealing with a foot injury the past couple of weeks but will continue to play through it, coach Mike McDaniel said.

Kohou and Sieler, who was poked in the eye at practice last Thursday, will miss their second straight game. Julian Hill injured his shoulder in the first quarter last Sunday against Arizona. None of them practiced this week.

McDaniel said Sieler will wear a visor when he returns to the field. Da’Shawn Hand will likely start in Sieler’s place Sunday for the second straight week.

“You need to be able to see and you don’t want to do anything to your eyes if you can prevent it,” McDaniel said Friday. “If it was just performance-based, I think he would probably be out there regardless, but you have to prevent him from further injury and that’s where the motive is.”

Safety Jevon Holland likely won’t play after injuring his knee against the Cardinals. Holland, who is already nursing a hand injury from Week 5, also did not practice.

Jordan Poyer and Marcus Maye are expected to be Miami’s starting safeties.

___

