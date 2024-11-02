Sports on TV for Sunday, Nov. 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Nov. 3
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysian Grand Prix, Selangor, Malaysia
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo (F1 Kids)
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The XFINITY 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Ford Performance NHRA Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: Week 8, Dallas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland
3 p.m.
BTN — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Georgia, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
3 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Auburn, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Kentucky, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech at North Carolina, First Round
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Florida St., First Round
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Boston College at NC State
1 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Florida St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Virginia
ESPNU — Princeton at Brown
FIGURE SKATING
Noon
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of France 2024, Angers, France
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: Americas Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Americas Day at the Races
MARATHON
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York
3 p.m.
ABC — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, New Orleans at Carolina, Denver at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Atlanta, Las Vegas at Cincinnati, New England at Tennessee, Washington at N.Y. Giants
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Philadelphia, Chicago at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Green Bay, L.A. Rams at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Indianapolis at Minnesota
PEACOCK — Indianapolis at Minnesota
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — USL League One Playoffs: Richmond at Union, First Round
8 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship Playoffs: Phoenix at New Mexico, First Round
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: LAFC at Vancouver, Game 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL — Kansas City at Chicago
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Korea vs. Spain, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Louisville at San Diego
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Merida-WTA Semifinals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz-Mejia, Mesa, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kingdon Rishel vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.
