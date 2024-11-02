Sports on TV for Sunday, Nov. 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Nov. 3 AUTO RACING 11:30 a.m. TRUTV — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Nov. 3

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysian Grand Prix, Selangor, Malaysia

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Lenovo Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo (F1 Kids)

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The XFINITY 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Ford Performance NHRA Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Week 8, Dallas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland

3 p.m.

BTN — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Georgia, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

3 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Auburn, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Kentucky, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech at North Carolina, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Florida St., First Round

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Boston College at NC State

1 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Florida St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Virginia

ESPNU — Princeton at Brown

FIGURE SKATING

Noon

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of France 2024, Angers, France

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: Americas Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Americas Day at the Races

MARATHON

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York

3 p.m.

ABC — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, New Orleans at Carolina, Denver at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Atlanta, Las Vegas at Cincinnati, New England at Tennessee, Washington at N.Y. Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Philadelphia, Chicago at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Green Bay, L.A. Rams at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Indianapolis at Minnesota

PEACOCK — Indianapolis at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — USL League One Playoffs: Richmond at Union, First Round

8 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship Playoffs: Phoenix at New Mexico, First Round

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: LAFC at Vancouver, Game 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL — Kansas City at Chicago

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Korea vs. Spain, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Louisville at San Diego

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Finals; Belgrade-ATP Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Merida-WTA Semifinals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz-Mejia, Mesa, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kingdon Rishel vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.

