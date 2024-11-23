Sports on TV for Sunday, Nov. 24

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Nov. 24
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Portland vs. Princeton, Seventh-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
11 a.m.
CBSSN — St. John’s vs. Georgia, Nassau, Bahamas
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Rutgers at Kennesaw St.
ESPN — Villanova vs. Maryland, Newark, N.J.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: South Florida vs. Wright St., Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: UCF vs. LSU, Third-Place Game, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
ESPN — Charleston Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. Nevada, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. vs. UMass, Uncasville, Conn.
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin, Championship, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
ESPN — Myrtle Beach Invitational: MTSU vs. Bradley, Championship, Conway, S.C.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: FAU vs. Seton Hall, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Yale vs. Delaware, Uncasville, Conn.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Ohio vs. Texas, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Charleston Classic: Drake vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Charleston, S.C.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
PEACOCK — South Florida vs. Louisville, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Virginia
BTN — Washington St. at Iowa
FS1 — South Carolina at UCLA
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Saint Joseph’s vs. Northwestern, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Stanford at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — California at Duke
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Grambling, La.
4 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky
6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn vs. Oklahoma
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The 2024 Cup of China, Chongqing, China
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Capital City at Maine
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Miami, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, Kansas City at Carolina, Tennessee at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, Detroit at Indianapolis, Dallas at Washington
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Denver at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Green Bay, Arizona at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at L.A. Rams
PEACOCK — Philadelphia at L.A. Rams
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Utah at Toronto
SAILING
5 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Ipswich Town
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Ittihad
Noon
ABC — Spanish Primera Division: Real Madrid at CD Leganés
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at L.A. Galaxy
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Championship
