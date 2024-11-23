Sports on TV for Sunday, Nov. 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Nov. 24 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 10:30 a.m. ESPNU — ESPN2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Nov. 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Portland vs. Princeton, Seventh-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

11 a.m.

CBSSN — St. John’s vs. Georgia, Nassau, Bahamas

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Rutgers at Kennesaw St.

ESPN — Villanova vs. Maryland, Newark, N.J.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: South Florida vs. Wright St., Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: UCF vs. LSU, Third-Place Game, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

ESPN — Charleston Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. Nevada, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. vs. UMass, Uncasville, Conn.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin, Championship, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

ESPN — Myrtle Beach Invitational: MTSU vs. Bradley, Championship, Conway, S.C.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: FAU vs. Seton Hall, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Yale vs. Delaware, Uncasville, Conn.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Ohio vs. Texas, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Charleston Classic: Drake vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

PEACOCK — South Florida vs. Louisville, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Virginia

BTN — Washington St. at Iowa

FS1 — South Carolina at UCLA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Saint Joseph’s vs. Northwestern, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — California at Duke

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Grambling, La.

4 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky

6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn vs. Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The 2024 Cup of China, Chongqing, China

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Capital City at Maine

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Miami, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, Kansas City at Carolina, Tennessee at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, Detroit at Indianapolis, Dallas at Washington

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Denver at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Green Bay, Arizona at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at L.A. Rams

PEACOCK — Philadelphia at L.A. Rams

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Utah at Toronto

SAILING

5 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Ipswich Town

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Ittihad

Noon

ABC — Spanish Primera Division: Real Madrid at CD Leganés

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at L.A. Galaxy

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Championship

_____

