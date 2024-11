Sports on TV for Nov. 9 – 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Nov. 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Nov. 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Tennessee at Louisville

FS2 — Fordham at Seton Hall

2 p.m.

FS2 — Quinnipiac at St. John’s

3:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Omaha at Minnesota

4 p.m.

FS2 — Fairfield at Georgetown

6 p.m.

FS2 — Stonehill at Providence

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor vs. Arkansas, Dallas

8 p.m.

FS2 — New Hampshire at UConn

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn vs. Houston, Houston

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Florida at Texas

CW — Syracuse at Boston College

ESPN — Miami at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Navy at South Florida

ESPNU — Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe

FOX — Purdue at Ohio St.

FS1 — West Virginia at Cincinnati

NBC — Minnesota at Rutgers

SECN — Florida at Texas (Command Center)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Liberty at MTSU

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at Mississippi

ACCN — Duke at NC State

CBS — Michigan at Indiana

CW — San Jose St. at Oregon St.

ESPN — Clemson at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Army at North Texas

FS1 — Iowa St. at Kansas

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at Tulane

FOX — Colorado at Texas Tech

4:15 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at Louisiana Tech

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Oregon

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

ESPN2 — UCF at Arizona St.

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at TCU

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at LSU

NBC — Florida St. at Notre Dame

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Missouri

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

FOX — Nevada at Boise St.

PEACOCK — Washington at Penn St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Hawaii

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Air Force

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — BYU at Utah

ESPN2 — UC Davis at Montana

10:30 p.m.

CW — Utah St. at Washington St.

11:30 p.m.

ESPNU — SC State at Howard (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Penn St. at Wisconsin

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Washington

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m.

BTN — Stanford at Iowa

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Third Round, El Cardonal Golf Course, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tours Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Lotte Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at San Antonio

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Cleveland

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — English League One: Mansfield Town at Wrexham AFC

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC St. Pauli

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBS — NWSL Playoffs: North Carolina at Kansas City, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Finals; Belgrade-ATP Final

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Sunday, Nov. 10

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.

NHLN — Milwaukee at Chicago

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Championship, Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan vs. Wake Forest, Greensboro, N.C.

FS1 — Duke at Maryland

5 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Gonzaga

FS1 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Creighton

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

FS1 — Duke at Maryland

3 p.m.

ESPN — NC State vs. South Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Stanford

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. Iowa, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Notre Dame at Purdue

8 p.m.

BTN — Marquette at Illinois

10 p.m.

BTN — Baylor at Oregon

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, College Park, Md.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Stanford at Clemson, Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Bridgeview, Ill.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest at SMU, Quarterfinal

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament, Michigan St. vs. Ohio St., Semifinal, Bridgeview, Ill.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: California at Duke, Quarterfinal

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: UConn vs. Xavier, Championship, Boyds, Md.

Noon

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Florida St., Championship, Cary, N.C.

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Boston U. vs. Bucknell, Championship

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. UCLA, Championship, Minneapolis

2 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: East Carolina vs. Memphis, Championship, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Texas, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

3 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

4:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

FIGURE SKATING

Noon

NBC — ISU: The 2024 NHK Trophy, Tokyo

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Cardonal Golf Course, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tours Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Boise, Idaho

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — N.Y. Giants vs. Carolina, Munich

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Indianapolis, Denver at Kansas City, Pittsburgh at Washington

FOX — Regional Coverage: New England at Chicago, Atlanta at New Orleans, San Francisco at Tampa Bay Minnesota at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Tennessee at L.A. Chargers

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas, N.Y. Jets at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Houston

PEACOCK — Detroit at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — NWSL Playoffs: Bay at Washington, Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

ABC — NWSL Playoffs: Portland at NJ/NY, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

Noon

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

