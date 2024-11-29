Sports on TV for Nov. 30 – Dec. 1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Nov. 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:25 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne vs. Brisbane, Grand Final, North Melbourne, Australia
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Race, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
FS2 — Monmouth at Seton Hall
1 p.m.
PEACOCK — Chicago St. at Wisconsin
TRUTV — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas
2 p.m.
FS2 — Western Carolina at Marquette
3:30 p.m.
TRUTV — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
FS2 — Albany at Georgetown
5 p.m.
PEACOCK — Harvard at St. John’s
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn
TNT — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas
TRUTV — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas
TRUTV — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas (DataCast)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
BTN — Illinois vs. Northwestern, Chicago
CBSSN — UTSA at Army
ESPN — South Carolina at Clemson
ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor
ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe
FOX — Michigan at Ohio St.
FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
SECN — Louisville at Kentucky
2 p.m.
NBC — Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans
3 p.m.
CW — Pittsburgh at Boston College
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Auburn at Alabama
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
CBS — Notre Dame at Southern Cal
CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois
ESPN — Miami at Syracuse
ESPN2 — California at SMU
FOX — Arizona St. at Arizona
FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky
6:30 p.m.
CW — Wyoming at Washington St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at LSU
ESPN2 — Florida at Florida St.
FS1 — Purdue at Indiana
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Texas A&M
FOX — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
NBC — Washington at Oregon
SECN — Texas at Texas A&M (SkyCast)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV
ESPNU — Marshall at James Madison
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at BYU
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: Tennessee St. at Montana, First Round
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Air Force at San Diego St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
9 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
8 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Third Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain
9 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Final Round, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, Australia
NBATV — Golden State at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Montreal at N.Y. Rangers
7 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Pittsburgh
SKIING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Killington, Vt.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Queens Park at Watford
9:10 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Ettifaq
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Burnley at Stoke City
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Nottingham Forest
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
TNT — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London
Sunday, Dec. 1
AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Alcorn St. at Maryland
2 p.m.
BTN — Buffalo at Penn St.
4 p.m.
BTN — North Florida at Nebraska
ESPN2 — MTSU at UAB
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — South Carolina at Xavier
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Columbia at Duke
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Creighton at Tulsa
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Final Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL: Philadelphia at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Cleveland
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Sioux Falls at Motor City
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at New England, Tennessee at Washington
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Minnesota, Seattle at N.Y. Jets, Houston at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Rams at New Orleans, Tampa Bay at Carolina
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Philadelphia at Baltimore
8:20 p.m.
NBC — San Francisco at Buffalo
PEACOCK — San Francisco at Buffalo
SKIING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Killington, Vt.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea
11 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
Noon
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina
SPEEDSKATING
2 p.m.
NBC — ISU: World Cup, Beijing (Taped)
