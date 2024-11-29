Sports on TV for Nov. 30 – Dec. 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Nov. 30 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3:25 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Nov. 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:25 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne vs. Brisbane, Grand Final, North Melbourne, Australia

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Race, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

FS2 — Monmouth at Seton Hall

1 p.m.

PEACOCK — Chicago St. at Wisconsin

TRUTV — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas

2 p.m.

FS2 — Western Carolina at Marquette

3:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

FS2 — Albany at Georgetown

5 p.m.

PEACOCK — Harvard at St. John’s

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn

TNT — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas

TRUTV — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas

TRUTV — Players Era Festival: TBD, Las Vegas (DataCast)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

BTN — Illinois vs. Northwestern, Chicago

CBSSN — UTSA at Army

ESPN — South Carolina at Clemson

ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor

ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe

FOX — Michigan at Ohio St.

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

SECN — Louisville at Kentucky

2 p.m.

NBC — Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans

3 p.m.

CW — Pittsburgh at Boston College

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Auburn at Alabama

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

CBS — Notre Dame at Southern Cal

CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois

ESPN — Miami at Syracuse

ESPN2 — California at SMU

FOX — Arizona St. at Arizona

FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

CW — Wyoming at Washington St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at LSU

ESPN2 — Florida at Florida St.

FS1 — Purdue at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Texas A&M

FOX — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

NBC — Washington at Oregon

SECN — Texas at Texas A&M (SkyCast)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV

ESPNU — Marshall at James Madison

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at BYU

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: Tennessee St. at Montana, First Round

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at San Diego St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Third Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain

9 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Final Round, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, Australia

NBATV — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at N.Y. Rangers

7 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Pittsburgh

SKIING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Killington, Vt.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Queens Park at Watford

9:10 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Ettifaq

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Burnley at Stoke City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Nottingham Forest

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

TNT — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Sunday, Dec. 1

AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Alcorn St. at Maryland

2 p.m.

BTN — Buffalo at Penn St.

4 p.m.

BTN — North Florida at Nebraska

ESPN2 — MTSU at UAB

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — South Carolina at Xavier

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Columbia at Duke

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Creighton at Tulsa

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Final Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: Philadelphia at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Cleveland

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Sioux Falls at Motor City

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at New England, Tennessee at Washington

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Minnesota, Seattle at N.Y. Jets, Houston at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Rams at New Orleans, Tampa Bay at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Philadelphia at Baltimore

8:20 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Buffalo

PEACOCK — San Francisco at Buffalo

SKIING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Killington, Vt.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina

SPEEDSKATING

2 p.m.

NBC — ISU: World Cup, Beijing (Taped)

