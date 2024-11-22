Sports on TV for Nov. 23 – 24

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Nov. 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Adelaide at Brisbane, Preliminary Final
AUTO RACING
12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
FS2 — St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown
5 p.m.
FS2 — N. Illinois at DePaul
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
NBC — Notre Dame at Southern Cal
PEACOCK — Notre Dame at Southern Cal
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY (MEN’S and WOMEN’S)
9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Championships: From Verona, Wis.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Mississippi at Florida
ACCN — UConn at Syracuse
BTN — Iowa at Maryland
CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville St.
CW — North Carolina at Boston College
ESPN — Wake Forest at Miami
ESPN2 — SMU at Virginia
ESPNU — Yale at Harvard
FOX — Indiana at Ohio St.
PEACOCK — Illinois at Rutgers
12:45 p.m.
SECN — UMass at Georgia
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Kentucky at Texas
ACCN — Stanford at California
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
CBS — Penn St. at Minnesota
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.
CW — The Citadel at Clemson
ESPN — BYU at Arizona St.
ESPNU — UCF at West Virginia
FOX — Colorado at Kansas
FS1 — Northwestern at Michigan
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Louisville
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Wyoming
CW — Washington St. at Oregon St.
FS1 — Baylor at Houston
NBC — Army vs. Notre Dame, New York
PEACOCK — Army vs. Notre Dame, New York
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at Oklahoma
ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn
ESPNU — Marshall at Old Dominion
FOX — Iowa St. at Utah
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Kansas St.
10:15 p.m.
NBC — Southern Cal at UCLA
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Fresno St.
FS1 — Air Force at Nevada
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla. (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia
1 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Final Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Utah
8 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Chicago
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at L.A. Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at Montreal
SAILING
5 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Bournemouth
Noon
CBS — USL Championship: Rhode Island at Colorado Springs, Final
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City
7 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Al Khaleej (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBS — NWSL Playoffs: Orlando vs. Washington, Final, Kansas City, Mo.
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal
Sunday, Nov. 24
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
11 a.m.
CBSSN — St. John’s vs. Georgia, Nassau, Bahamas
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Rutgers at Kennesaw St.
ESPN — Villanova vs. Maryland, Newark, N.J.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
ESPN — Charleston Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. vs. UMass, Uncasville, Conn.
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
ESPN — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Yale vs. Delaware, Uncasville, Conn.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
PEACOCK — South Florida vs. Louisville, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Virginia
BTN — Washington St. at Iowa
FS1 — South Carolina at UCLA
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Stanford at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — California at Duke
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Grambling, La.
4 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky
6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn vs. Oklahoma
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The 2024 Cup of China, Chongqing, China
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Capital City at Maine
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Miami, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, Kansas City at Carolina, Tennessee at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, Detroit at Indianapolis, Dallas at Washington
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Denver at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Green Bay, Arizona at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at L.A. Rams
PEACOCK — Philadelphia at L.A. Rams
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Utah at Toronto
SAILING
5 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Ipswich Town
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Ittihad
Noon
ABC — Spanish Primera Division: Real Madrid at CD Leganés
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at L.A. Galaxy
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Championship
