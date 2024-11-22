Sports on TV for Nov. 23 – 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Nov. 23 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Nov. 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Adelaide at Brisbane, Preliminary Final

AUTO RACING

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

FS2 — St. Francis (Pa.) at Georgetown

5 p.m.

FS2 — N. Illinois at DePaul

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

NBC — Notre Dame at Southern Cal

PEACOCK — Notre Dame at Southern Cal

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY (MEN’S and WOMEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championships: From Verona, Wis.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Mississippi at Florida

ACCN — UConn at Syracuse

BTN — Iowa at Maryland

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville St.

CW — North Carolina at Boston College

ESPN — Wake Forest at Miami

ESPN2 — SMU at Virginia

ESPNU — Yale at Harvard

FOX — Indiana at Ohio St.

PEACOCK — Illinois at Rutgers

12:45 p.m.

SECN — UMass at Georgia

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Kentucky at Texas

ACCN — Stanford at California

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

CBS — Penn St. at Minnesota

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.

CW — The Citadel at Clemson

ESPN — BYU at Arizona St.

ESPNU — UCF at West Virginia

FOX — Colorado at Kansas

FS1 — Northwestern at Michigan

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Louisville

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Wyoming

CW — Washington St. at Oregon St.

FS1 — Baylor at Houston

NBC — Army vs. Notre Dame, New York

PEACOCK — Army vs. Notre Dame, New York

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at Oklahoma

ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn

ESPNU — Marshall at Old Dominion

FOX — Iowa St. at Utah

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Kansas St.

10:15 p.m.

NBC — Southern Cal at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Fresno St.

FS1 — Air Force at Nevada

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla. (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

1 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Final Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Utah

8 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Chicago

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at Montreal

SAILING

5 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

5 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Bournemouth

Noon

CBS — USL Championship: Rhode Island at Colorado Springs, Final

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City

7 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Al Khaleej (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Playoffs: Orlando vs. Washington, Final, Kansas City, Mo.

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Sunday, Nov. 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

11 a.m.

CBSSN — St. John’s vs. Georgia, Nassau, Bahamas

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Rutgers at Kennesaw St.

ESPN — Villanova vs. Maryland, Newark, N.J.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

ESPN — Charleston Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. vs. UMass, Uncasville, Conn.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

ESPN — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Yale vs. Delaware, Uncasville, Conn.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

PEACOCK — South Florida vs. Louisville, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Virginia

BTN — Washington St. at Iowa

FS1 — South Carolina at UCLA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — California at Duke

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Grambling, La.

4 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky

6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn vs. Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The 2024 Cup of China, Chongqing, China

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Capital City at Maine

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Miami, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, Kansas City at Carolina, Tennessee at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, Detroit at Indianapolis, Dallas at Washington

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Denver at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Green Bay, Arizona at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at L.A. Rams

PEACOCK — Philadelphia at L.A. Rams

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Utah at Toronto

SAILING

5 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Ipswich Town

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Ittihad

Noon

ABC — Spanish Primera Division: Real Madrid at CD Leganés

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at L.A. Galaxy

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Championship

