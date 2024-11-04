Sinking Browns look to regroup at bye week in disappointing season soured by Watson’s play, injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson was nowhere near the field Sunday as the Cleveland Browns stumbled their way to another…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson was nowhere near the field Sunday as the Cleveland Browns stumbled their way to another defeat, and yet the much-maligned quarterback’s presence could be felt in every corner of Huntington Bank Field.

As fans expressing a mixture of disappointment and disgust flooded toward the exits in the final minutes of an ugly 27-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, they carried their last hopes of a mid-season turnaround with them.

The dream of division titles, playoff games and Super Bowls that accompanied Watson’s arrival in 2022 has become a nightmare.

Despite having one of the league’s most expensive rosters, the Browns (2-7) are back at the bottom.

“Everybody’s frustrated,” coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday on a Zoom call.

Watson’s season-ending Achilles tendon injury two weeks ago slammed the brakes on what was viewed as a vital, bounce-back year for him and the team, which signed the former Pro Bowl QB to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract — a deal that could go down as one of the worst in sports history.

It was a colossal mistake, not only because Watson hasn’t played well and he split the fan base due to his off-field behavior, but because the team is now in a financial straightjacket to do anything to fix its situation.

Watson is owed $46 million for each of the next two seasons, the salary-cap machinations are crippling and it’s hard to imagine the Browns simply cutting bait and releasing him as that’s an enormous bill to pay even for billionaire owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

Once he’s done with rehab, Watson could return next year as a backup, but what would that do? Anyone who has watched him play the past two seasons can see that even when healthy he’s not a long-term answer.

It’s pretty clear the Browns are back to square one at quarterback.

And maybe elsewhere.

Jameis Winston provided a one-week spark but reverted to his old ways by throwing three interceptions on Sunday. Stefanski said he intends to stick with Winston going forward for the rest of this season, but the Browns need to get a longer look at second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Beyond the QB mess, there are other major questions with two months left.

Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry both received contract extensions from the Haslams following last year’s playoff run, but the team’s putrid performance in 2024 has put everyone on notice.

Stefanski recently handed over play-calling duties to first-year coordinator Ken Dorsey, and it’s still not clear if the two-time NFL Coach of the Year made the decision or if it was something forced upon him.

Berry’s roster construction has come under renewed scrutiny. Cleveland lacks quality depth at numerous positions and Berry’s recent decision to trade Amari Cooper to Buffalo has left the Browns without a No. 1 wide receiver.

There could be other moves ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline (defensive end Za’Darius Smith and tight end David Njoku have been rumored to be on the block), and Berry will hold his annual bye-week news conference a day later, when he’s certain to be hammered with questions about the Browns’ fast flop.

Someone is going to take the fall for Cleveland’s miserable season. It’s not all Watson’s fault.

The good news is that Browns have eight more games to sort things out.

That’s also the bad news.

What’s working

It’s a short list. The offense hasn’t been able to sustain any lasting momentum. There have been flashes of progress, but much longer stretches of ineptitude.

At one point in the third quarter, the Browns had a drive that lasted all of 16 seconds.

What needs help

Two communication breakdowns by Cleveland’s secondary led to a pair of TD passes by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the first half.

Safety Juan Thornhill and cornerback Denzel Ward were involved in both plays, and each accepted responsibility for the mistakes — a positive in terms of camaraderie but not a good look for them or coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Stock up

Myles Garrett ended his four-game sackless drought with a flurry.

The NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year brought down Herbert three times in four plays on Sunday, a stretch of dominance that brought little comfort to Garrett, who said he would gladly trade them for a win.

“Stats are what they are,” he said. “I’d rather win every time.”

Stock down

A first-round pick in 2020, Jedrick Wills Jr. is now a second-string tackle.

Wills, who has been slowed the past two seasons by knee injuries, was Cleveland’s backup tackle on Sunday as Dawand Jones made his second straight start.

Stefanski said Jones, who started nine games as a rookie on the right side and five this season, will remain a starter.

“He’s a young player that’s going to continue to get better,” Stefanski said. “It’s not perfect.”

As for Wills, who is in his final year under contract, Stefanski said he’ll assume the backup “swing” tackle spot and needs to be ready if called upon.

Injuries

The Browns haven’t provided much information on linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who sustained a neck injury last week. The team’s leading tackler was placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll be out at least four games.

Owusu-Koramoah’s neck got compressed when he took the brunt of a big hit with Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Key number

57 — Cleveland’s offensive yardage in the first half Sunday — 29 yards rushing, 28 passing.

Next steps

A week of introspection, evaluation and assessment before playing in New Orleans on Nov. 17. Stefanski said there are no major changes “expected” during the bye week.

