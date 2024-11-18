Seahawks have new life after Geno Smith’s possibly season-saving TD run

SEATTLE (AP) — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith delivered in one of the season’s biggest moments and boosted Seattle to a…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith delivered in one of the season’s biggest moments and boosted Seattle to a much-needed victory over the rival San Francisco 49ers.

Smith’s 13-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds left gave Seattle a 20-17 victory on Sunday, its first win over San Francisco since 2021. The veteran had 54 passing yards and 29 rushing yards on the final drive to help the up-and-down Seahawks (5-5) end a two-game skid.

While it wasn’t Smith’s best statistical performance of the season, with 221 passing yards with no touchdowns, it was the most satisfying win. Smith had gone 0-5 against the 49ers in his Seahawks career.

“These are the most important games of your season,” Smith said. “I think the way that we came out and we fought, collectively as a unit and as a team, it just spoke to our urgency. I thought the way that we practiced all week, I knew we were going to come out and play well and get the monkey off my back. I didn’t feel it at all. There is no monkey on my back.”

The Seahawks’ offensive line put up a strong performance after a tumultuous week that saw the retirement of veteran center Connor Williams, while also featuring the long-awaited return of right tackle Abe Lucas.

On defense, Seattle did enough to pull out a possibly season-saving win by holding Brock Purdy to a season-low 159 passing yards and keeping the Niners from breaking off the big runs that were key to their vitory at Seattle in October.

What’s working

The defense made big strides against the 49ers, who had one of the NFL’s best passing attacks with an average of 262.8 yards per game. With tight end George Kittle (hamstring) inactive, Purdy struggled to find a rhythm.

Boye Mafe had two pass breakups, while Devon Witherspoon had three to go along with eight tackles. The Seahawks hit Purdy four times while sacking him twice.

San Francisco receiver Jauan Jennings had a big day with 10 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, but Purdy struggled to find other open receivers downfield.

In the running game, the Seahawks held Christian McCaffrey to 4.2 yards per carry with a long run of 11 yards. Seattle didn’t allow a rush longer than 13 yards.

“We played complimentary football,” Witherspoon said. “We never gave up, even when things started to take a turn. We always have each other’s backs out there. So I think being together, staying together as a football team, knowing it’s only us, it’s us against them. That got us through this.”

What needs help

The Seahawks’ run game still needs to improve. Kenneth Walker III finished with 54 yards on 14 carries, a 3.9-yard average, with a long of 11 yards.

Walker has the explosiveness to break off big runs, but hasn’t gotten the chances to make a big impact in coordinator Ryan Grubb’s offense. With the offensive line showing improvement on Sunday with Lucas and center Olu Oluwatimi both starting, Walker could see his stats improve over the next several weeks.

Stock up

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to shine, following up his career game against the Los Angeles Rams with another big performance. Smith-Njigba had 10 catches for 110 yards against San Francisco and continues to provide an explosive option for Smith alongside a newly healthy DK Metcalf.

“Jaxon’s such a special player,” Smith said. “His confidence is growing and he can do so many great things out there. He’s got such a feel for the game. He knows how to play and he’s so young, but he’s a professional in every sense of the word. I think as long as he continues to work the way that he does, he’s got a tremendous future. I think he can be one of the best in this game.”

Stock down

WR Tyler Lockett has been quiet the past few weeks while Smith-Njigba has put up big numbers. Lockett had two catches on three targets for 19 yards on Sunday. He had three catches for 63 yards against the Rams and one catch for 9 yards in Week 8 against Buffalo.

Through 10 games, Lockett is averaging 47.5 receiving yards per game, which would be his lowest since 2017. He hasn’t had more than four receptions in a game since Week 4.

Injuries

WR/KR Laviska Shenault Jr. left the game with an oblique injury, while CB/KR Dee Williams exited with an ankle issue.

Key number

4 — The Seahawks have the third-most penalties in the NFL this season with 78, but tallied a season-low four penalties for 20 yards on Sunday.

Up next

The Seahawks host another NFC West rival, the division-leading Arizona Cardinals, this weekend.

