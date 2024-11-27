Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Raiders will start O'Connell…

Raiders will start O’Connell at quarterback when they visit the Chiefs

The Associated Press

November 27, 2024, 2:45 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell will start at quarterback when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made the announcement Wednesday, saying O’Connell had progressed well after breaking his right thumb on Oct. 20 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Gardner Minshew broke his left collarbone on Sunday in a game against the Denver Broncos and is out for the season.

The Raiders could have gone with Desmond Ridder to replace Minshew.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up