Peacock will stream Madden NFL Cast between Texans and Chiefs on Dec. 21

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — NBC Sports and Peacock will present an alternate broadcast featuring elements of the EA Sports Madden 25 video game during a Dec. 21 matchup between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

The announcement of the Madden NFL Cast was made during halftime of Thursday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.

It is the first time NBC has done an alternate broadcast of an NFL game. CBS has done at least one game on Nickelodeon for the past five seasons, while ESPN/ABC have the “ManningCast” as well as animated presentations featuring “The Simpsons” and “Toy Story.”

The Texans-Chiefs game on Peacock will blend video game elements — such as Madden 25 graphics, route trees, player cards and player ratings — with live action. GenuisIQ will provide real-time data via the league’s Next Gen Stats.

Paul Burmeister will handle the play-by-play with Madden NFL expert Kurt Benkert and six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Ochocinco providing commentary. Ochocinco will serve as a real-time player “ratings adjuster.” Henry Leverette, who won the Ultimate Madden Bowl championship ring in February, will also be part of the broadcast.

“Not only are the Texans and Chiefs in first place in their respective divisions, but they have star players at multiple positions whose avatars will help us analyze the game’s biggest plays through the Madden NFL 25 lens,” said NBC Sports’ Executive Producer of NFL Fred Gaudelli. “It has long been a point of pride for John and the Madden family that their video game has helped generations of fans and gamers learn and enjoy football, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition.”

The main broadcast of the Texas-Chiefs game will be on NBC on Dec. 21 beginning at 1 p.m. EST.

