Patriots coach Jerod Mayo believes win over Bears can be template for the rest of the season

Jerod Mayo has vowed the second half of the Patriots’ season will be focused on making positive steps toward the future.

His team continued to make good on that pledge, bouncing back from an overtime loss at Tennessee last week with a 19-3 dismantling of the host Chicago Bears that the first-year coach compared to the Patriots’ season-opening win at Cincinnati.

It doesn’t wash away what has otherwise been a difficult 10 games for the Patriots (3-7). But it’s certainly something to build on.

After following the Week 1 win over the Bengals with six straight losses, New England has won two of its last three games. Mayo isn’t sure exactly what has clicked over the past three weeks. But he said his message to the team remains unchanged.

“It’s about knowing what the formula is and now applying it on a game-after-game basis,” Mayo said. “This is the formula. As I always say, I use this as a microphone not only to give you guys information, but also to talk to the players. So, players, this is how we need to play going forward.”

It was also the first victory as a starter by No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye, whose teammates credited him with setting the tone when he addressed the offense about some deficiencies during practice.

“There’s so many times throughout the game you see how much that play can impact the turnout of the game,” Maye said. “So I was just trying to get through to them and probably fumbled some words trying to do it, but I think those guys respected it.”

What’s working

After ending last week’s loss to the Titans with an interception, Maye was much better against Chicago. His numbers (15 of 25 for 184 yards and an interception) weren’t gaudy, but he was 5 for 5 during the Patriots’ 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter that ended with his 2-yard pass to Ja’Lynn Polk.

What needs help

The Patriots’ punt coverage team continues to yield big plays. New England’s first punt on Sunday was returned 38 yards by Chicago’s DeAndre Carter. Jacksonville’s Parker Washington had a 96-yard return for a touchdown against the Patriots in Week 7. New England also gave up a 40-yard return to the New York Jets’ Xavier Gipson the following week.

Stock up

The defensive line. New England’s front seven frustrated Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, racking up nine sacks, and the Patriots held the Bears to 142 total yards. The sacks were the most by New England since Nov. 6, 2022 against Indianapolis and second in franchise history to an 11-sack game against the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 22, 1963.

Stock down

WR Kendrick Bourne. The veteran was active Sunday but didn’t get on the field after appearing in five consecutive games with three straight starts.

Injuries

DT Deatrich Wise, who registered two sacks on the day, was helped off the field in the final minute. DT Jaquelin Roy (neck) and CB Marcellas Dial Jr. (head) were also injured.

Key number

7 — The Patriots entered Sunday’s game occupying the top spot in the 2025 NFL draft order. The victory moved them down to the seventh spot.

Next steps

New England hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

