INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL scouting combine is staying in Indianapolis through 2026.

The state’s tourism office announced the deal on Thursday, extending a partnership with the league that began in 1987 and was previously set to run through 2025.

“Indianapolis and the NFL Combine have a proud history together, so we’re thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Visit Indy, the Indianapolis Colts, and the local community for this 2026 event,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president, club business, international, and league events at the NFL. “Our partners in Indy have successfully hosted the football evaluation process for decades, and recently, we’ve collectively worked to grow and evolve the in-person fan experience, bringing tens of thousands of fans closer to the league’s future stars.”

The event generated a record-setting $9.26 million in economic impact in 2024 while attracting more than 27,200 fans who attended the family-friendly Combine Experience.

“Indianapolis is uniquely designed and built to host an event as complex as the NFL Combine,” said Pete Ward, chief operating officer with the Indianapolis Colts. “Efficiently moving prospects, team owners, coaching staff, medical personnel, and national media is seamlessly done in Indy, and the Colts are proud to be part of the team keeping the event in our city.”

The 2025 combine runs from Feb. 27 to March 2.

