NBC’s Mike Tirico calls Eagles-Rams game after suffering Achilles injury last Monday

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — NFL players are done for the season whenever they suffer an Achilles injury.

In the case of a football announcer, they just keep going.

NBC’s Mike Tirico called Sunday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams despite rupturing his left Achilles tendon last Monday.

Tirico — who has not missed an assignment during his career — said after Philadelphia’s 37-20 victory that he missed a step while walking at his house in Michigan.

“Once you tear your Achilles it is pain right away and then it is awkward getting around for awhile. Our group was amazing trying to set up the booth so it was as comfortable as possible,” Tirico said.

During the third quarter, Tirico could been seen in the broadcast booth with his left foot in a boot and resting the leg on a box.

Coincidentally, Cris Collinsworth mentioned Tirico’s injury after a promo for a medical sitcom airing on NBC.

Tirico was using a knee scooter after leaving the booth and as he was going to the elevator.

While Sunday night’s game took place in the comfortable surroundings of Southern California, Tirico’s next game might be more challenging. He has a short week before calling the Thanksgiving night game between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers from chilly Lambeau Field.

