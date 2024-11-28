Lock is 3rd Giants starting QB in 3 games, and the result is the same during a 7-game skid

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Lock finally got a start at quarterback for the New York Giants, and helped them…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Lock finally got a start at quarterback for the New York Giants, and helped them get their first lead in seven games.

Then his two turnovers led to touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys.

“Take care of the ball, and it’d be a good game,” Lock said.

With Lock their third different starting QB over three games, a span in which Daniel Jones was benched and subsequently released before Tommy DeVito developed a sore throwing arm, the result was the same for the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. They lost 27-20 to become the NFL’s first 10-loss team this season — and the first eliminated from playoff contention.

The seven-game losing streak is the longest for New York (2-10) since setting a franchise record with a nine-game skid while going 4-12 in 2019.

“I thought Drew did some good stuff, and then two big turnovers,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “Can’t have those turnovers.”

The Giants also had 13 penalties for 98 yards.

Dallas went ahead to stay on linebacker DeMarvion Overshown’s 23-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the second quarter.

After initially being chipped by Devin Singletary as the running back went out for a screen pass, Overshown lunged forward, raised his right arm and tipped the ball up to himself when Lock tried to make the pass.

Overshown also recovered when Lock fumbled while being sacked on the third play after halftime. That set up a 38-yard Cowboys drive for a touchdown that made it 20-10.

But the Giants hadn’t led since a 29-20 win at Seattle on October 6 until a touchdown on their opening drive Thursday, a day after Lock found out he was likely going to be the starter on a short week when the Giants only had walkthrough practices.

Tyrone Tracy’s 1-yard TD run made it 7-3 on the play right after Lock converted third-and-6 with a 28-yard scramble. Lock’s run was initially ruled a touchdown before replay review showed that the ball hadn’t yet crossed the goal line when his foot kicked the pylon in the front corner of the end zone.

Lock finished with 57 yards rushing on four carries, including an 8-yard touchdown with 2:18 left. He was 21-of-32 passing for 178 yards and sacked six times.

“Upset when you lose, but, I mean, nothing but fun. You love football, love being able to come out here and play on Thanksgiving,” Lock said. “A couple of things we could have done better, but the last 24 hours, I won’t forget it. Awesome opportunity to come out here and play. Wish we could have gotten it done.”

After serving as the backup to Jones, Lock remained the Giants’ No. 2 quarterback when they decided to make a change. Daboll went with fan favorite DeVito as the starter last Sunday against Tampa Bay.

DeVito was 21 of 31 for 189 yards in a 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers. He was sacked four times and missed one play in the fourth quarter after being hit hard after making a throw.

The 28-year-old Lock was a second-round draft pick by Denver in 2019. He started 21 of his 24 games over three seasons with the Broncos, going 8-13. He was 1-1 as the Seattle starter last season when Geno Smith was sidelined by a groin injury.

Daboll said there was nothing significantly wrong with DeVito, other than being sore and swollen, and that he probably could be ready for their next game at home Dec. 8 against New Orleans. The coach wasn’t ready to say who he planned to start at quarterback then.

“We just got done playing here,” Daboll said. “We’ve got a few days where we’ll go back and watch this game.”

