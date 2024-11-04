Kirk Cousins leads a massive turnaround in Atlanta, now he’s got to finish strong

ATLANTA (AP) — Shortly after signing a massive free-agent contract with the Falcons, Kirk Cousins was talking with a retired…

ATLANTA (AP) — Shortly after signing a massive free-agent contract with the Falcons, Kirk Cousins was talking with a retired quarterback — he didn’t name names — about what he might expect in Atlanta.

Cousins was coming to a franchise in the midst of six straight losing seasons and best known for its historic flop on the NFL’s biggest stage, blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl.

But this ex-quarterback provided a more promising vision for Cousins.

“I look at you in Atlanta and I say, that could be really fun if you win,” Cousins recalled him saying. “That could be a really special place to win.’”

Nine games into the Cousins era, Atlanta is having a whole lotta fun.

The Falcons (6-3) have a firm grasp on first place in the NFC South, putting them in a strong position to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

Cousins is a big reason for the renaissance, showing he was very much worth a four-year, $180 million contract. He ranks among the league leaders with 2,328 yards passing, including a career-high 509-yard effort in an overtime victory over Tampa Bay. He has 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, a far cry from the mediocre quarterback play the Falcons had endured in the post-Matt Ryan era.

To show how much Atlanta has improved at the most important position on the field, just look at what they got a season ago from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.

Cousins has already passed for as many touchdowns as Ridder and Heinicke combined during the entire 2023 season, while making far fewer momentum-crushing mistakes. Cousins is humming along at nearly 259 yards per game through the air — a significant improvement on the 220-yard average produced by last year’s duo.

The Falcons knew they had plenty of offensive playmakers, from running back Bijan Robinson to receiver Drake London to tight end Kyle Pitts.

They just needed a quarterback who could take advantage of it.

“Kirk Cousins is exactly what I thought he was. He’s poised. He’s able to spread the ball around,” said first-year coach Raheem Morris, whose aggressive, upbeat coaching style also has been a big part of Atlanta’s turnaround. ”He’s just a playmaker.”

Now, to keep the fun going.

Morris knows that six wins does not make a season.

“This organization deserves more, this team deserves more, and these coaches deserve more,” Morris said. “We are hungry, man. We just want to go out there and keep getting them.”

What’s working

Robinson and Tyler Allgeier have been an effective 1-2 punch in the running game, opening things up for Cousins through the air.

Robinson has been just the sort of dynamic, all-purpose back the Falcons envisioned when they selected him at No. 8 overall in 2023. He’s rushed for 632 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and caught 38 passes for 303 yards.

“He’s a big deal,” Cousins said. “I see a running back as a running back, and I also see them as a receiver. Bijan has a lot of ability catching the football, and I love when he shows up in our pass game too.”

What’s not

Despite getting three sacks in a 27-21 victory over Dallas on Sunday, the Falcons still rank at the bottom of the league with just nine quarterback takedowns.

This has been a persistent problem in Atlanta, which hasn’t a player with double-figure sacks since Vic Beasley notched 15 1/2 in 2016. Grady Jarrett leads this team with just 2 1/2.

Stock up

Another of Atlanta’s free-agent signees, but one who drew far less attention than Cousins, WR Darnell Mooney has been a revelation in the passing game.

After two disappointing seasons with the Bears, Mooney has teamed with London to give Atlanta a dynamic pair of receivers.

Mooney already has 41 catches for 588 yards, and his five touchdowns are a career high.

Stock down

The Falcons traded for four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon in hopes of bolstering their sack total, but he’s largely just run in circles (sparking humorous memes illustrating his ineffectiveness ) through the first nine games.

The 32-year-old Judon has 1 1/2 sacks and three quarterback hits, a far cry from the 15 1/2 sacks he had just two years ago with the Patriots.

Injuries

LB Troy Andersen (knee) has missed the past five games and C Drew Dalman (ankle) hasn’t played since Week 3, but the Falcons are hopeful they’ll be returning to the lineup soon.

Also keep an eye on Jarrett (Achilles strain) and London (hip pointer), who both were injured on Sunday and listed as day to day.

Key number

38.8 percent — The rate of third downs the Falcons have converted, a number that Cousins is targeting for improvement. “There’s plenty there to clean up,” he said.

Next steps

The remaining schedule doesn’t look overly imposing, with the last eight opponents combining for a 31-39 record, but five of those games are on the road.

Keep an eye on the Dec. 29 matchup at the first-place Washington Commanders (7-2), who are led by former Falcons coach Dan Quinn and off to their best start since 1996.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.