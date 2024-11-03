Justin Herbert throws 2 TD passes, Chargers clamp down on Jameis Winston in 27-10 win over Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Herbert passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — to…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Herbert passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a 27-10 victory Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, who couldn’t get anything going with Jameis Winston.

Herbert connected on a 66-yard TD pass to Quentin Johnston and a 27-yarder to Joshua Palmer as the Chargers (5-3) built a big halftime lead and rolled to their fifth straight win over Cleveland.

Herbert finished 18 of 27 for 282 yards and was sacked six times.

J.K. Dobbins had two rushing touchdowns for Los Angeles.

The Chargers’ defense, which came in allowing a league-low 13 points per game, intercepted Winston three times, sacked him six more and limited the Browns (2-7) to just 57 yards in the first 30 minutes.

The Chargers didn’t do much after halftime. They didn’t have to as the Browns were unable to mount any serious threat and fell to 1-4 at home.

Both of Herbert’s TD passes were the result of communication breakdowns by the secondary.

On the first, Palmer got free down the right sideline for an easy TD. The second came when Johnston got behind Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, who seemed to think he was getting deep help from safety Juan Thornhill.

Dobbins scored on a 16-yard run with 3:30 left before halftime as the Chargers opened their 17-point lead.

Herbert essentially became a game manager in the second half as Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh turned to his running game to put away the Browns — something his brother, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, couldn’t do last week.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett was the lone bright spot for the Browns, getting three sacks in a four-play span in the first half.

Last week, Winston made his first start in two years, replacing the injured Deshaun Watson. He three TD passes and for 334 yards as the Browns stunned the Ravens.

There was no such magic this week for Winston, who was off target and ineffective. He did throw a 17-yard TD pass to Cedric Tillman in the final minute.

Herbert’s 27-yard scoring pass to Palmer was set up by a 53-yard punt return from Darius Davis to Cleveland’s 30.

TRADE TALK

There continues to be rumors and rumblings the Browns will deal defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Smith signed a two-year contract with Cleveland in March.

The Lions have been looking for another edge rusher after recently losing star end Aidan Hutchinson with a broken leg.

INJURIES

Chargers: LB Junior Colson went out with an ankle injury in the second quarter and didn’t return. … CB Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) didn’t play in the second half. … WR Simi Fehoko walked to the locker room in the fourth quarter holding his right arm.

Browns: LT Dawand Jones, who made his second straight start over Jedrick Wills Jr., went to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury but returned.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host Tennessee on Nov. 10, the first of three straight home games.

Browns: A bye week followed by a Nov. 17 game at New Orleans.

