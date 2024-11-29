Jets running back Breece Hall listed as questionable, but expects to play vs. Seahawks

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Breece Hall is likely to play Sunday against Seattle after…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Breece Hall is likely to play Sunday against Seattle after being limited earlier in the week by a sore knee.

Hall practiced fully Friday and was listed as questionable to play, but neither he nor interim coach Jeff Ulbrich seemed too concerned about the Jets’ leading rusher possibly missing the game.

“Trending in the right direction, so we’re hopeful he’ll play,” Ulbrich said. “He looked good, he looked really good, so the information we need is tomorrow — how he’s going to feel after today? — but he looked good today.”

Hall injured the knee in the Jets’ 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 17, but was able to finish the game. He experienced some soreness, so the team was being cautious with its leading rusher by having him sit out practice Wednesday and limiting his snaps Thursday.

“I feel fine,” said Hall, who has 632 yards rushing and four touchdowns. “I practiced today and everything and it felt good, not sore or nothing. So I’ll be good.”

Linebacker C.J. Mosley could be sidelined another week by the herniated disk in his neck that has caused him to miss the last four games.

Mosley, injured during pregame warmups on Oct. 27, fully practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited Friday after he and running back Braelon Allen collided Thursday during a play in practice.

“I definitely felt it,” Mosley said. “It’s still there a little bit, but just being smart about it. So, I’m definitely not game ready yet, but it was good just to be out there and feel the contact, just to see where my neck and shoulders were. But it’s still a little sensitive, though.”

Left tackle Tyron Smith will miss his second game in a row with a neck issue of his own and remains a candidate to be placed on injured reserve. He has been shuttling between the facility and having tests on his neck.

Safety Chuck Clark was an addition Friday to the injury report after apparently hurting a shin in practice. He was listed as questionable, as were offensive linemen Jake Hanson (hamstring) and Xavier Newman (concussion).

