Jets running back Breece Hall dealing with a knee issue, left tackle Tyron Smith could go on IR

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is sitting out practice Wednesday with an injured knee and it’s uncertain if he’ll play Sunday against Seattle.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Hall hurt the knee in the Jets’ 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 17, but was able to finish the game. Hall experienced some soreness, so the team is being cautious with its leading rusher.

“We’re going to protect him from himself a little bit today, but we’ll see how the week goes along,” Ulbrich said. “Still hopeful that he’s going to play for us, but we’ll see.”

Hall has 632 yards rushing and four touchdowns, along with 46 catches for 401 yards and two scores for the Jets, who were holding their first full practice since returning from their bye-week break. Rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis would likely fill in if Hall can’t play.

Left tackle Tyron Smith remains sidelined with a neck injury and Ulbrich acknowledged Smith could be a candidate for the injured reserve list.

Smith, in his first season with New York after 13 in Dallas, missed the game against the Colts after leaving the Jets’ loss in Arizona with the neck injury. Rookie Olu Fashanu would be in line to start again in Smith’s place.

“Just not enough improvement at this point,” Ulbrich said of Smith. “It’s really become apparent that we might have to do what’s best for Tyron in that way. But (we’re) still collecting information.”

Ulbrich said Smith, whose injury hasn’t been specified, has been splitting his time between being at the facility and having exams elsewhere.

“He’s getting stuff done,” Ulbrich said. “He’s got the best doctors on Earth working with him.”

The Jets could get linebacker C.J. Mosley back from a herniated disk in his neck that sidelined him the past four games.

Ulbrich said Mosley, who was injured during pregame warmups on Oct. 27, was scheduled to fully practice Wednesday.

“He’s going to give it a run,” Ulbrich said. “We’re going to see what it looks like. … And then tomorrow will be the big test. You know, get pads on him, get him to contact and see how he responds with that. If things go well, which I’m hopeful they will, he’ll go. If not, he won’t.”

Ulbrich said wide receiver Malachi Corley wouldn’t practice because of an illness and cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers was out for personal reasons.

