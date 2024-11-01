Jets rookie Malachi Corley has TD overturned after he drops ball before goal line vs. Texans

Malachi Corley thought he scored his first NFL touchdown for the New York Jets — but the rookie wide receiver dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line.

Texans Jets Football New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley drops the football before scoring a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) AP Photo/Seth Wenig Texans Jets Football New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (14) runs to the end zone before dropping the ball as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) AP Photo/Seth Wenig Texans Jets Football New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (14) drops the ball before scoring a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP Photo/Frank Franklin II ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malachi Corley thought he scored his first NFL touchdown for the New York Jets — but the rookie wide receiver dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line.

And it rolled out of the end zone. So, no touchdown, a turnover for the Jets and one huge rookie mistake.

“First of all, you can’t do that,” interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said he told Corley. “Second of all, you owe us one.”

With the Jets — who went on to beat Houston 21-13 on Thursday night — at the Texans 19 early in the second quarter, Corley took the toss from Aaron Rodgers and zipped down the right sideline. Corley sped into the end zone, but just before he crossed the goal line, he dropped the ball out of his right hand to celebrate.

A video review showed he had not gotten into the end zone before he dropped it. So, Corley was credited with an 18-yard run and a fumble. And because it rolled out of the side of the end zone, it was a touchback and a turnover.

The play left the crowd at MetLife Stadium — which was only about three-quarters full on Halloween night — stunned.

“Definitely frustrated, to be honest,” Ulbrich said about his initial reaction. “And angry at the same time. But, what an amazing opportunity for this kid to grow and learn from. I promise you 10 years from now when he’s still playing in this league that will never happen again.

Corley was a third-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky who has seen little action this season. He entered with just a 4-yard catch in four NFL games.

The mistake was reminiscent of DeSean Jackson’s gaffe while he was a rookie with Philadelphia during a “Monday Night Football” game in the 2008 season. He celebrated a touchdown against Dallas prematurely by flipping the football behind him at the 1-yard line before he got into the end zone.

