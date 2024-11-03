Higgins, Brown and Moss are out for the Bengals’ matchup with the Raiders

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals will be without three key players for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders…

Receiver Tee Higgins will miss his second straight game with a quad injury. He previously missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is out with a knee injury. And the Bengals announced before the game that running back Zack Moss is sidelined with a neck injury.

Other Bengals inactives include receiver/kick returner Charlie Jones, receiver Jermaine Burton, tight end Tanner McLaughlan and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

Inactives for the Raiders include center Andre James, running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Sam Webb, safety Trey Taylor and defensive end Janarius Robinson.

