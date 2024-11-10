Giants QB Daniel Jones regrets ‘very frustrating’ loss after slow start against Panthers

MUNICH (AP) — Daniel Jones and the New York Giants have a long journey back from Germany and a bye…

MUNICH (AP) — Daniel Jones and the New York Giants have a long journey back from Germany and a bye week to mull over what’s going wrong in a 2-8 season.

There’s a lot to consider.

“I’m not sure it’s one thing consistently. I think several things, and we’ve got to every game be dialed in on all those critical things that determine winning and losing,” he said after a visit to Germany ended in the Giants’ first loss in an international regular-season game.

A slow start cost the Giants, who didn’t score until the third quarter of a 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Jones was sacked twice and threw two interceptions in his team’s fifth consecutive loss.

Trailing 17-7, Jones ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap a 13-play, 96-yard drive that took almost seven minutes and led a 12-play drive that tied the game on Graham Gano’s 42-yard field goal with 5 seconds left that forced overtime.

“It’s very frustrating. Came up short, obviously hurt ourselves a lot. Turnovers were a critical factor in the game. Very frustrating,” Jones said.

When Giants edge rusher — and former Panther — Brian Burns sacked the Panthers’ Bryce Young on the first drive of the game, it seemed as if it could be another long day for Carolina.

Instead, the Panthers led 10-0 at the half after Young’s 5-yard pass to Ja’Tavion Sanders and Eddy Pineiro’s 53-yard field goal. The Giants came into the game with a league-low 139 points, and didn’t add to that total until running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

“We’ve got to get off to a faster start and stay on the field, sustain drives in the first half,” Jones said.

Tracy fumbled on the Giants first play from scrimmage in overtime. Josey Jewell recovered at the 23 for the Panthers and Pineiro’s 36-yard field goal clinched the win for Carolina.

Coach Brian Daboll said he hadn’t considered benching Jones at halftime. “I thought we could get something going, which we did,” he said.

Ahead of playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 24, the Giants have two weeks to regroup.

“Obviously we’re not where we want to be,” Daboll said. “We’ll evaluate things in bye week, do the things we need to do.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.