General manager Joe Schoen thinks the Giants are heading in the right direction despite a 2-8 record

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — General manager Joe Schoen spread the message that management and New York Giants fans wanted to hear as the team limped into its bye week with a 2-8 record, a five-game losing streak and a second straight losing season all but assured.

The Giants are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, they have been competitive, lost five one-score games — and the third-year GM believes they are close to turning things around.

“I don’t want to be sitting up here at 2-8,” Schoen said earlier this week during his annual bye-week news conference. “Like, that’s not what we want and nobody’s happy about it. And I understand that, but I do see progress and we’re better in different areas.”

Schoen also said he talks to management often and expects to be back for a fourth season. He refused to say whether Daniel Jones will remain the starting quarterback, saying whatever happens when the Giants face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week from Sunday will be a football decision.

It was straightforward message at what is a low point in the tenures of Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, with the Giants coming off an ugly 20-17 overtime loss in Germany to a very weak Carolina Panthers team.

Since making the playoffs in 2022 in their first season with a 9-7-1 record, the Giants have hit the skids. They are 8-19 in the last 27 regular-season games. If the 6-1 start to the ’22 season is taken away, they are 11-25-1.

Despite adding star receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, New York is averaging a league-worst 15.6 points.

If things don’t change, Schoen and Daboll might not be back for a fourth season, despite a recent vote of confidence from co-owner John Mara.

Schoen said Daboll has done a good job of keeping the team together despite the losing.

“We’re in these games,” Schoen said. “We just got to find a way to finish it. We are 1-5 in one-score games. So, we got to find a way to get over the hump and make plays at critical times of the game, whether it’s red zone or third down. Or getting off the field on defense or tackling on punt coverage and not allowing a punt return for a touchdown.”

Schoen took issue with anyone saying the roster is not good enough, pointing to the close games. He noted 19 of 22 starters are under contract for next year and roughly 41 players on the 53 man roster. He pointed out that Nabers, running back Tyrone Tracy and safety Tyler Nubin are all ranked No. 1 in rookie statistics at their position.

Earlier this week, Daboll refused to say Jones was his starting quarterback and the team was evaluating whether he or Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito would play against the Bucs (4-6).

Schoen did say there is no doubt Jones has made mistakes, including throwing two red-zone interceptions in the loss to the Panthers (3-7).

“I understand you guys want to ask about Daniel and it’s the quarterback position,” Schoen said. “I mean, that’s what comes with the territory, specifically in this market. It’s not all on one person.”

Jones has struggled the past two seasons. He was 1-5 last year, missing three games with a neck injury early before sustaining an ACL tear in his return against Las Vegas. That’s a 3-13 mark combined for the two seasons in which the 27-year-old has 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Schoen said there was plenty of blame to go around, including himself. He said he made mistakes after the Giants’ success in 2022, which included winning a playoff game against Minnesota in New York’s first postseason trip since 2016. He said the success blinded him to some issues that needed to be addressed. He was not specific.

After the season, he signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract and also extended defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle Andrew Thomas. The Jones deal now looks like a mistake.

“That’s part of growth,” Schoen said. “I did make some mistakes or some decisions I wish I could have back. I like the direction we’re going. I like my team. I like my strategy and the groups that help me in research and strategy, my scouting department. We’ve got a good coaching staff.

“I truly believe we’re heading in the right direction.”

