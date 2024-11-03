Dolphins’ most complete game of season isn’t good enough as they lose to Bills again

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Calais Campbell and the Miami Dolphins took little solace from the realization that their most…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Calais Campbell and the Miami Dolphins took little solace from the realization that their most complete performance of the season wasn’t good enough.

A 30-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday wasn’t the first time the Dolphins came up short against their AFC East rivals. But this one might sting a little more given the circumstances: Miami lost on a field goal in the final seconds for the second straight week and fell to 2-6.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins matched Josh Allen and the Bills in a back-and-forth second half, only to watch as Buffalo’s Tyler Bass hit a franchise-record 61-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining.

“It’s like, dang, that one really hurts though because we’re probably off the field, enough time for us to go win a ball game,” Campbell said.

“There’s no moral victories in this game, though. This is probably the best we’ve played as a team but it wasn’t enough. And that’s heartbreaking,” he added. “I would’ve liked to have this one. I think this would’ve been huge for us. We did a lot of good ball out there today, but a couple plays here, a couple plays there, that wasn’t enough.”

Tagovailoa had the most efficient outing of his career, completing 89% if his passes (25 of 28 for 235 yards). Miami scored 27 points for the second straight game after not topping 20 in its first six. And the Dolphins’ defense limited Buffalo to a two field goals and forced an interception on the Bills’ first three trips to the red zone.

Leave it to the Bills, however, to extend their dominance over the Dolphins by winning their sixth straight meeting, their 13th of 14 (including playoffs) and their ninth straight at home, dating to Dec. 24, 2016.

“Regardless of where we play them, whether it’s here or in Hard Rock (Stadium), we’ve got to find a way to beat them. That’s it,” Tagovailoa said.

Barring an unlikely playoff meeting, that opportunity will have to wait until next year. Miami has no margin for error as it seeks a third straight postseason appearance.

“There is growth and you do make sure you emphasize that because you want that to continue,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “So this will hurt, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad thing in the big picture. It just depends on what you do with it.”

Miami was plagued by familiar problems.

After squandering 10-point leads in their previous two outings, the Dolphins couldn’t maintain a 10-6 halftime lead or a 13-12 edge in the third quarter.

Running back Raheem Mostert lost a fumble on Miami’s opening possession of the second half. Miami’s defense was unable to prevent Buffalo from scoring touchdowns on three straight second-half possessions. And a pair of penalties helped extend the Bills’ decisive drive.

Chop Robinson jumped offside on third-and-14 from the Buffalo 26. On the next snap, former Bills safety Jordan Poyer was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Keon Coleman on Allen’s deep attempt up the left sideline.

“I’m just playing football. I thought it was a clean play. I felt like I put my helmet right in his chest,” Poyer said. “Apparently the ref didn’t think so, so they called it. It is what it is, it isn’t what it isn’t.”

McDaniel was looking ahead to the future and how the Dolphins can build on their performance as they prepare to visit the Los Angeles Rams for a Monday night game next week.

“I think the team recognizes that they played a better brand of football, so the challenge is whether or not that helps or hurts you,” McDaniel said. “And I really believe in all the guys in the locker room to make sure that although it’s difficult, you have to take it for what it is, apply the growth towards the next opponent.”

