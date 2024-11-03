Cowboys can’t recover from failed fake punt in 3rd straight loss as Prescott faces hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Trailing by only four points early in the second half, the Dallas Cowboys failed on a huge…

ATLANTA (AP) — Trailing by only four points early in the second half, the Dallas Cowboys failed on a huge gamble — a fake punt from their 38.

The play changed the outlook for the Cowboys’ comeback attempt the remainder of the game.

Less than three minutes later, the Atlanta Falcons had taken advantage of being given the ball on the Cowboys’ side of the field, scoring on one of Kirk Cousins’ three touchdown passes. The Cowboys suddenly were two scores behind in their 27-21 loss that left major questions about their ability to salvage the season.

Dallas (3-5) has lost three straight games for the first time since a four-game skid in 2020. Running back Ezekiel Elliott did not accompany the team to Atlanta. Dallas had two more key playmakers, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver DeeDee Lamb, leave the game with injuries.

Nine penalties for 55 yards only added to the frustrations and concerns for coach Mike McCarthy.

“We need to win a game,” McCarthy said. “I know what everybody wants to talk about long term. We have five losses and so we clearly understand where that puts us as far as what it will take. We’ve got to get to winning. We’re making too many self-inflicted wounds and some were pre-snap penalties that are totally unacceptable.”

It would be easy to describe the failed fake punt as another self-inflicted mistake. Punter Bryan Anger’s pass fell incomplete when C.J. Godwin slipped on the fourth-and-2 fake. The call was unusual due to the close score —the Falcons led 14-10 — and the field position.

“The fake punt was a matchup we felt strong about going into the game,” McCarthy said before adding “That’s when they got the two-score lead.”

McCarthy confirmed the decision to have Elliott remain in Dallas “clearly was a team discipline situation. We’ll pick up Monday and see where we are.”

Prescott said he hopes the team can rally around Elliott.

“Definitely a difficult situation, me personally being as close as I am with him, wanting to help,” Prescott said. “I think if anything it will be good. Obviously it was a mutual decision for him not to take this trip. As he would say, just getting himself together. I’d like to just, you know, rally around him and be the teammates and the brothers that we are and good will come from it.”

Prescott’s top priority will be learning more about the hamstring injury that forced him to miss the fourth quarter. Prescott said he “felt a pull, something I’ve never felt.” He said an MRI has been scheduled for Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

“It was a tough deal to walk on it,” Prescott said. “I know how much we needed this one. I wanted to just get out there and compete, get out there and fight.”

Prescott said “it’ll take a lot for me to not be out there” in next Sunday’s home game against Philadelphia.

Lamb left the game with a right shoulder injury but returned late in the game.

