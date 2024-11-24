Coby Bryant’s pick-6 highlights big day for Seahawks’ defense in 16-6 win over Cardinals

SEATTLE (AP) — Coby Bryant returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and Leonard Williams had 2 1/2 sacks…

SEATTLE (AP) — Coby Bryant returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and Leonard Williams had 2 1/2 sacks as the Seahawks tormented Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and Seattle beat Arizona 16-6 on Sunday to move into a tie for the NFC West lead.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had six catches for 77 yards and the first offensive touchdown against the Cardinals (6-5) in three weeks. But it was the defense that made the difference for the Seahawks (6-5) against their division rivals, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

“I thought he was dominant,” Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said of Williams. “I knew he played great and then I looked at the stat line and I realized he played out of his mind.”

Williams finished with six tackles and four quarterback hurries for Seattle, which has beaten Arizona six straight times. The teams play again in two weeks.

The Cardinals averaged more than 29 points per game in their previous three, but the Seahawks held them to 298 total yards and 49 yards rushing while sacking Murray five times.

Williams said the team has been coming together since a leadership meeting following their bye week two weeks ago. He said the Seahawks declared the remainder of the season a playoff run and he woke up Sunday feeling positive about the team.

“I think that made it just crunch time for us,” Williams said. “We just understood the urgency of getting the job done.”

Geno Smith threw for 254 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception for Seattle. Murray threw for 285 yards, and tight end Trey McBride had 12 catches for 133 yards.

Seattle led 7-3 midway through the third quarter when Arizona went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Seahawks 40. Murray was flushed right, then threw the ball over defender Devon Witherspoon and his own receiver into the arms of Bryant, who dashed to the end zone for a 13-3 lead.

“I don’t think I’ve ever run that fast,” said Bryant, who finished the score with a dive into the end zone that resembled Marshawn Lynch’s “Beast Mode” celebration. “I know I’m going to get fined, so hopefully Marshawn saw it.”

Murray drove the Cardinals to the Seattle 4 early in the fourth quarter, but Arizona settled for a 22-yard field goal by Chad Ryland. Arizona had converted 16 straight touchdowns in goal-to-go situations coming into the game. Ryland missed a field goal with about 40 seconds remaining that would have set up an onside kick try.

“Obviously, it’s a hostile environment,” Murray said. “We just didn’t execute, did not execute at a high enough level to win that game.”

Smith-Njigba set up his touchdown when he took a pass on a shallow cross and sprinted downfield for a 46-yard gain to the Arizona 4. He scored two plays later on a 3-yard pass from Smith to the right side of the end zone, with a clear-out by DK Metcalf, for a 7-3 halftime lead.

It was the first touchdown allowed by the Cardinals’ defense since the fourth quarter against Miami three weeks ago.

Arizona’s James Conner, who entered with 697 yards rushing, was held to 8 yards on seven carries. It was Seattle’s best defensive performance of the season under first-year coach Macdonald, who had lost his previous four home games.

“Coach was in his bag this week,” Witherspoon said.

Storm proof

The Seahawks prepared this week while dealing with the effects of a storm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of residents and team facilities. Some fans were still without power as more rain began to fall Sunday.

“We were happy for the hot shower, I’m not gonna lie,” Witherspoon said. “Boy, it felt so good.”

After further review

Both teams had apparent touchdowns overturned.

Late in the first quarter, Williams appeared to complete a strip-sack of Murray that Tyrice Knight recovered and returned for a touchdown. A review determined Murray’s arm was moving forward when Williams hit him, making it an incomplete pass.

Murray hit Michael Wilson for an apparent 7-yard TD midway through the second, but Paris Johnson Jr. was flagged for holding. Later in the drive, an apparent completion to Marvin Harrison Jr. in the left front corner of the end zone was overturned because officials determined that he only got one foot down. Arizona settled for a field goal on that drive.

Injuries

Cardinals: Murray received trainers’ attention after he appeared to injure his shoulder on a hard hit in the fourth quarter, but never left the game. … DL Roy Lopez was helped off the field late in the fourth quarter.

Seahawks: G Anthony Bradford was helped off the field in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Up next

Cardinals: At Minnesota next Sunday.

Seahawks: At the New York Jets next Sunday.

