Chiefs active Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu for Black Friday game against the Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu on Thursday, and both are expected to be on the field when the Super Bowl champions play the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

Pacheco, who has been the lead running back the past three seasons, has been on injured reserve since Week 2, when he fractured his right fibula against Cincinnati. Pacheco has been practicing for the past couple of weeks, but the Chiefs had been cautious in getting their all-energy running back ready to play.

Pacheco had only carried 34 times for 135 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt.

The Chiefs signed Kareem Hunt shortly after Pacheco went down, and the veteran running back has been solid in his place. But with complementary skill sets, Pacheco and Hunt are expected to form a backfield tandem similar to what Hunt experienced in Cleveland with Nick Chubb the past few years.

“The best part about that is you don’t have just one where he’s getting worn down, to where he’s 50 or 60 percent in the third quarter. Now you have two that are working at 100 percent,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. “When they’re up and running, we feel pretty strong about who they are and how much they can help us, and we’re excited about it.”

Omenihu has not been on the field since tearing his right ACL in the playoffs last year. But he was a disruptive force in 11 regular-season games last season, piling up seven sacks to go with 12 quarterback pressures.

Omenihu’s return should help a pass rush whose 21 sacks are better than only four other teams in the NFL.

“Charles’ versatility, going inside and out, adds another level of depth to our defense, especially the D-line,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “And he’s a pass rusher. It’s always good to get more pass rushers on the field.”

As expected, the Chiefs ruled out fill-in kicker Spencer Shrader — who had been replacing the injured Harrison Butker — after he strained his hamstring earlier in the week. Matthew Wright will handle kicking duties against the Raiders.

“We all have trust in him from having been around him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, “so we look forward to welcoming him into the mix. I know guys know him and have made him, I think, feel that way coming back here. Full trust in him.”

The Chiefs also promoted tight end Anthony Firkser from the practice squad after putting Peyton Hendershot on injured reserve.

“Again, he’s another one that’s coming back to us,” Reid said of Firkser, who played at Harvard, “so we’re familiar with him and kind of what he can do. Obviously a brilliant guy, and we’ve worked him in there, so he’s been getting some reps.”

