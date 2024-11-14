Cardinals tight end Trey McBride rises into league’s elite with spectacular plays, ample production

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Trey McBride caught a short pass, muscled his way through a would-be Jets tackler and then…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Trey McBride caught a short pass, muscled his way through a would-be Jets tackler and then hurdled another defender on the way to a spectacular 17-yard gain that sent the Arizona Cardinals sideline into a frenzy.

It’s the third time this season he jumped over an opposing player, so he’s developing quite a reputation, even if the acrobatics leave him slightly embarrassed.

“I’m trying to stop,” McBride said with a grin. “Because the one time it doesn’t work, it’s going to hurt.”

That’s probably true, but it’s those kinds of plays that are turning the third-year tight end into a star for the Cardinals (6-4), who have won four straight games and are in first place of the NFC West.

McBride has caught a team-high 49 passes for 552 yards this season after making four catches for 71 yards against the Jets in a 31-6 win on Sunday. Those numbers rank third in the NFL for tight ends, placing him in good company with players such as Kansas City’s four-time All-Pro Travis Kelce.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound McBride is also a willing blocker, improving on that part of his game to become an every-down presence.

“The guy is elite with the ball in his hands,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “He can jump over you, he can break tackles, he can run by you, he can make you miss, and he’s a big guy that runs really fast with good contact balance and he’s hard to bring down.”

McBride’s big plays and emotional personality have made him a fan favorite in Arizona, which is a welcome development. The fan base wasn’t particularly enthused after the Cardinals selected the little-known player out of Colorado State with their second-round pick in 2022

He had an up-and-down rookie season, catching 29 passes for 265 yards while playing behind veteran Zach Ertz, before breaking out with 81 catches for 825 yards last season.

His numbers are on pace to be even better this season.

“I think he’s the best,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. “I’m not trying to get ahead of myself or anything or put any pressure on him. I know the work that he’s put in. I know what type of athlete he is, what type of player he is. It is good to see that people are taking notice of what he does each and every week when the ball is in his hands.”

McBride is one of several Cardinals players having a big season on offense under second-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. — the No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State — has caught six touchdown passes, while veteran running back James Conner is on pace for another 1,000-yard season.

Second-year offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. has thrived after moving to left tackle this season, anchoring an offensive line that went three straight games without giving up a sack earlier in the year.

Then there’s Murray, who has been playing at an MVP level during the team’s current winning streak. He completed 22 of 24 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown against the Jets while also running for 21 yards and two TDs.

“He’s got that look in his eye, and when he’s in that mode, he’s unstoppable,” McBride said. “He’s playing at a really high level right now. I’m excited for him and I’m excited to continue to grow with him.”

McBride and Murray might seem like an odd couple considering the tight end’s fiery demeanor and the quarterback’s reserved persona. But the two have jelled, appreciating what each other brings to the field and sideline.

“When you’re out there having fun and bringing juice, it’s very contagious,” McBride said. “I’m an emotional player — sometimes when I’m out there yelling and screaming, it brings everyone with me.”

McBride’s relishing his opportunity to not just make big plays, but also contribute to wins. The Cardinals had a 4-13 record during his first two seasons, and being in a playoff race has brought new focus. Arizona is in the middle of its bye week and won’t play again until traveling to Seattle on Nov. 24.

McBride will take a few days to relax, but can’t wait to get back to work.

“When you’re in a rhythm, you’re playing good football as a team, you don’t want to stop,” McBride said. “We’ve won three or four in a row now and it’s fun. You want to keep this thing going, you don’t want to take this break.”

