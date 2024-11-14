C.J. Stroud and the Texans will try to break a mini-slump in a visit to the sinking Cowboys

Houston (6-4) at Dallas (3-6) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN BetMGM NFL Odds: Texans by 7 1/2. Against the spread:…

Houston (6-4) at Dallas (3-6)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN

BetMGM NFL Odds: Texans by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Texans 4-5-1; Cowboys 2-7.

Series record: Cowboys lead 4-2.

Last meeting: Cowboys beat Texans 27-23 on Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Last week: Texans lost to Lions 26-23; Cowboys lost to Eagles 34-6.

Texans offense: overall (15), rush (18), pass (15), scoring (17)

Texans defense: overall (3), rush (11), pass (4), scoring (19)

Cowboys offense: overall (21), rush (31), pass (10), scoring (23)

Cowboys defense: overall (26), rush (31), pass (11), scoring (31)

Turnover differential: Texans plus-7; Cowboys minus-10.

Texans player to watch

RB Joe Mixon is coming off a season-worst average of 1.8 yards per carry against the Lions in just his second game with fewer than 100 yards rushing this season. His 46 yards on 25 carries came against the NFL’s No. 7 run defense. Now Mixon is back to facing the league’s second-worst run defense, which he did in a 102-yard showing at Indianapolis last month. Mixon did score against Detroit, giving him at least one touchdown in all five games since returning from a high ankle sprain.

Cowboys player to watch

All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb won’t have Dak Prescott for the the rest of the season after the franchise QB had season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring. The first game without Prescott was dismal for the Dallas passing game. The Cowboys netted 49 yards through the air, their lowest total since 2001. Lamb had six catches, but for just 21 yards as Dallas averaged a paltry 1.5 yards per attempt. Dallas’ fading hopes will be gone if those numbers don’t improve.

Key matchup

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons vs. Texans QB C.J. Stroud. Parsons was fantastic in his return from a high ankle sprain, which led to a four-game absence that was his first for injury in the NFL. Parsons sacked Jalen Hurts twice in the loss to the Eagles, the second forcing a fumble that gave Dallas a chance to take a second-quarter lead. It’s been a rough four-game stretch for Stroud, but the reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year did showcase his mobility with 59 yards rushing two games ago in a loss to the New York Jets. He completed just 11 of 30 passes against New York and has two TD passes and two interceptions over the past four games.

Key injuries

WR Nico Collins has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury for the Texans, who already have lost WR Stefon Diggs to a season-ending knee injury. Collins was closer to a return last week. … Cowboys LG Tyler Smith had his left leg wrapped and worked with a trainer during the portion of practice open to reporters Wednesday. … LB DeMarvion Overshown is expected to play after injuring a knee against the Eagles. He missed all of his rookie season in 2023 with a torn knee ligament.

Series notes

Dallas has won four of five since losing to the expansion Texans in Houston in their inaugural game in 2002. The Cowboys are 3-0 at home in the series.

Stats and stuff

The NFL’s two Texas teams have just one victory between them over the past month. Houston is 1-3 since a 5-1 start, while still leading the AFC South. The defending NFC East champion Cowboys are sinking from playoff contention quickly with their first four-game losing streak since 2020, the most recent time they didn’t qualify for the postseason. Dallas hasn’t lost more than four in a row since 2015, when a seven-game skid matched the number of games quarterback Tony Romo missed with a broken collarbone. This will be the second game without Prescott. … The Cowboys are 0-4 at home. They haven’t started 0-5 or worse at home since losing all eight games at old Texas Stadium while finishing 1-15 in 1989, the year owner Jerry Jones bought the team. Dallas won 16 consecutive games at AT&T Stadium before the current skid, which is five losses when including a wild-card defeat to Green Bay in January. … The Cowboys are making their 86th appearance on “Monday Night Football,” second to Miami’s 89. Their 50 victories are third behind Pittsburgh (54) and San Francisco (52). The Texans are on MNF for the first time since 2019. It’s the last of three consecutive prime-time games for Houston. … Stroud has gone four consecutive games with a passer rating below 100. The longest such streak of his rookie season was three. … Third-year Texans WR John Metchie III, who missed his rookie year undergoing treatment for leukemia, had career highs with five catches for 74 yards and his first-ever TD against the Lions. … TE Dalton Schultz faces the Cowboys for the first time since signing with Houston in free agency last year. Schultz had 2,122 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns in five seasons with Dallas. He needs 55 yards to reach 1,000 with the Texans and is coming off a season-high 66 yards last week. … CB Kamari Lassiter became the fourth Texans rookie with two interceptions in a game as Houston had five against Detroit. … QB Cooper Rush is expected to start for the Cowboys after he and Trey Lance were ineffective in the first game without Prescott. Rush won his first five starts filling in for Prescott in 2021-22, but has lost the past two, both to the Eagles. … Overshown leads the Cowboys with four sacks. He matched Parsons with two against Philadelphia. … CB Trevon Diggs had his 20th career interception. The 26-year-old is the second youngest in franchise history to reach 20.

Fantasy tip

Opposing quarterbacks are averaging more than two touchdown passes in the past five Dallas home games. Stroud is a good play despite the recent struggles, and he has kept the interceptions under control.

