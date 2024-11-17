Browns left tackle Dawand Jones carted off with an ankle injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cleveland Browns left tackle Dawand Jones was carted off the field with an air cast on…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cleveland Browns left tackle Dawand Jones was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones appeared to be telling Browns medical personnel that he thought his ankle was broken while they treated him on the field.

Jones’ injury came at a particularly inopportune time for Cleveland.

On Saturday, the Browns downgraded usual first-string offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to out with a knee injury.

That move came days after Wills said he made a “business decision” by not playing in a game last month against Baltimore because his surgically repaired knee wasn’t right. Coach Kevin Stefanski later said Wills, a first-round pick in 2020, used a “poor choice of words” in explaining his choice to sit out.

Wills, who’d been listed on the team’s injury report this week, but as a “full” participant, was replaced in Sunday’s lineup by the 6-foot-8, 374-pouind Jones, a 2023 fourth-round draft choice out of Ohio State. After Jones went down, reserve tackle Germain Ifedi entered the game.

Meanwhile, Browns defensive back Denzel Ward went to the locker room after a hard hit that caused Saints tight end Taysom Hill’s lost fumble deep in Cleveland territory in the second quarter.

The Browns said Ward had a chest injury, but he returned for Cleveland’s first defensive series of the second half.

